Home > News > Local >

Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse

Saraki Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse

This was part of the outcome of the roundtable convened by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in December 2017 in Kano on the rising drug abuse in the country.

  • Published:
Saraki says National Assembly is broke play

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate has developed two draft bills for legislation to tackle drug abuse.

This was part of the outcome of the roundtable convened by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in December 2017 in Kano on the rising drug abuse in the country.

The proposed bills are: National Drug Control Bill and National Mental Health Bill.

A statement by the Media Office of the President of the Senate said the Drug Control Bill seeks to clarify the mandate and strengthen the capacity of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to eradicate the illicit production, and trafficking of controlled substances.

It also seeks to establish a central mechanism to facilitate collaboration among law enforcement, regulatory and public health authorities in line with the National Drug Control Policy.

“The Bill further focuses on proactive law enforcement and regulatory measures towards the eradication of the illicit importation, production and trafficking of controlled substances.

The statement further said the bill sought  to criminalise the diversion, distribution or otherwise dispensing of controlled substances without a prescription or license.

On mental health bill, the statement  noted that, in recognition of the fact that psychosocial issues are the key drivers for the abuse of psychoactive substance, the bill was crafted to ensure that standard facilities were available in every state to provide mental health and substance abuse services.

The proposed law guarantees the protection of the rights of people with mental illness and stipulates that mental health practitioners and facilities no longer engage in practices that are harmful to people with mental health and substance use disorders.

In recognising the low number of mental health practitioners in the country with the ratio of practitioners at one psychiatrist to 1.6 million people, the draft law makes provision for quality mental health and substance abuse services available for women and adolescents, who are an underserved segment of the population.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
2 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
3 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet

Related Articles

PDP Party accuses FG of planning to arrest opposition members
Dino Melaye APC may soon die, Senator declares
Looters List Report to EFCC with your loots, PDP tells Saraki, Amaechi, 50 others
Yemi Osinbajo VP counsels couples to imbibe spirit of togetherness
Buhari President returns to Abuja, attends in-law’s wedding
Politics Growing concern in Nigeria's ruling party as key members shun national leader's 66th birthday
Bukola Saraki Senate President eulogises colleagues as 8th Senate passes 201 bills
Petroleum Industry Governance Bill Senate passes PIGB - Senator Tayo Alasoadura
Melaye Senator sings at plenary, threatens to sue IGP for ‘mental assault’
Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted list

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
The localisation of government in Nigeria was established by law in 1976.
Local Government Area What is the most basic level of governance in Nigeria?
 
Ibrahim Mantu PDP says former deputy senate president acted on his own
These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you
Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you