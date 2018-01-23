Home > News > Local >

Sea pirates kill 2 policemen in Bayelsa attack

Sea pirates kill 2 policemen in Bayelsa attack

Two marine policemen were killed after a daring attack by suspected sea pirates on a Marine Police Base in Ogbia Local Council Area of Bayelsa State on Monday, January 22, 2018.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, Chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigeria Maritime Workers Union, Lyodd Sese, reported that the gunmen attacked the base around 10pm on Monday and operated till the early hours of Tuesday, January 23.

The attackers were reportedly ferried on gunboats, and made away with two 200 horse power engines from the base.

According a report by Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo, confirmed the incident.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

