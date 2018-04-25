Home > News > Local >

Saraki speaks after seeing Dino Melaye at the hospital

Saraki speaks after seeing Dino at National Hospital

Saraki led other Senator to visit the National Hospital to visit Dino Melaye.

  • Published:
Saraki led other Senators to the National Hospital to visit Dino Melaye.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, led Senators to the National Hospital to see their colleague, Dino Melaye.

Melaye sustained injuries after he reportedly jumped out a moving truck enroute Lokoja, Kogi state on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

He was rushed to a private hospital and was later referred to the National Hospital, Abuja.

Speaking earlier, Senator Bala Na’Allah told his colleagues that Melaye was unconscious and had not eaten since he was taken to the hospital.

The Senate then resolved to adjourn plenary and visit Melaye.

Addressing journalists at the hospital, Saraki said Melaye was in a stable condition.

“After the seating at the Senate today we resolved to come here because over 24 hours we have not heard of know about the state of senator Dino,” Saraki said.

“We've just seen him and he is in intensive care. He's stable for now. We know he hasn't eaten for the last 24 hours, we are trying to resolve that, he's on fluids and he's being seen by cardiologists, by all specialists.

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state.

ALSO READ: Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehicle

“As you know he has other (health) issues, he's asthmatic. We are a bit concerned but for now we thank God he's stable. We want to thank the management of the National Hospital, the professional and medical staff for what they've been able to do.

“As for now, he's stable, he's being monitored. We'll continue to pray for him that he continues to recover," the added.

Saraki also denied reports that Melaye was on handcuff as speculated in some quarters.

Senator Melaye was declared wanted by the Police after two suspects named him in a case of illegal arms possession.

