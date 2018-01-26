Home > News > Local >

Saraki says National Assembly is broke

Saraki Senate President dismisses 'too much money' perception, says NASS is broke

Saraki said the widespread belief that the National Assembly is over-funded is the opposite of what is going on.

Saraki says National Assembly is broke play

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )
Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for more funding of the National Assembly (NASS), which many believe its already being overfunded.

Saraki dismissed the over-funding perception, claiming that the institution is actually grappling with funding constraints in exercising its statutory functions.

The Senate President said this in Abuja on Thursday, January 25, 2018, when he paid a working visit to the chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), at the temporary office of the commission in Utako, Abuja.

The chairman of the commission, Adamu Fika, had requested for a permanent office of the commission inside the national assembly complex.

National Assembly is suffering

In his response to the request, Saraki promised that NASS leadership will support the project but added that adequate funding remains the major challenge facing the national assembly.

He said, "One of the things that I see here is the issue of budgetary constraints.

"However, the impression around the country is often that the national assembly has too much money. But we have seen the challenges of the last few years.

"As we work through the number of bills passed, the public hearings held, and the number of ad hoc committees that have been established — we know the challenges of not being able to fund some of our activities.

"So far, I am happy to report that despite these constraints, the 8th senate has been able to surpass all previous senates in the number of bills that we have passed in two years - despite the funding gaps.

"We know that as we continue over time, people will begin to have more confidence in the national assembly.

"However, right now, the challenges that we have are the issue of perception, and the issue of funding. We need to work hard to change this."

ALSO READ: Saraki says IPOB not yet a terrorist organisation

Saraki also noted that Nigerians do not appreciate the various roles of the legislature as an arm of government being the youngest of the three arms of government.

