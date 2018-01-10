Home > News > Local >

Rotimi Amaechi :  Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to begin commercial activities in August

Rotimi Amaechi Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to begin commercial activities in August

Amaechi told newsmen in Abuja that the ministry was putting in place all the necessary facilities to ensure that the rail lines start operation.

  • Published:
Lagos-Ibadan rail line to be completed December 2018 - Amaechi play

Rotimi Amaechi

(Israel Ibeleme)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Wednesday that the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge rail lines would commence commercial activities in August.

Amaechi told newsmen in Abuja that the ministry was putting in place all the necessary facilities to ensure that the rail lines start operation.

He said that seven coaches were expected to arrive the country on Jan. 11 for rail transportation.

According to him, the Federal Government hope to complete the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Kano, as well as the Lagos-Port Harcourt standard gauge line before December.

Speaking on its present challenge, the Minister said that the Lagos-Ibadan rail line is being obstructed due to water pipes, sewer pipes and gas pipes across the rail corridor, which must be removed.

Amaechi said that he would meet with the Lagos State Government to deliberate on how these challenges can be resolved to increase the progress of work.

He further said that the government has approved that the rail line should get to Niger Republic, which will resolve the transportation challenge of those importing goods.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Rivers Killings Wike says Don Wani's death is a "huge relief to the entire State"
Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiers
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Buhari President commissions inland dry port in Kaduna, returns to Abuja
Buhari President all smiles at Kaduna commissioning (Photos)
Buhari President commissions new coaches at Kaduna train station
Wike Rivers Governor places N200m bounty on New Year's Day killers
FRSC Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge will bring succour to the Apapa gridlocks
2018 Prophesy Neither APC nor PDP can put things in order - Primate Elijah Ayodele
Buhari President promises to sanction everyone involved in N13bn Ikoyi loot

Local

'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says
Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'
Sokoto begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
Lagos State Deputy Gov. Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule inaugurating Lagos State Girls Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Igbogbo at Igbogbo, Ikorodu. (NAN)
Akinwunmi Ambode We’ll continue to provide qualitative education
Soyinka warns Buhari against "looking the other way" on herdsmen
Fulani Herdsmen Soyinka warns Buhari against 'looking the other way'