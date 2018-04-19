news

Some pro-Biafra supporters are presently staging a protest at the Pall Mall Street, Westminster, London, to make demands from President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the United Kingdom for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

According to a report by TheCable, the protesters are requesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been missing since September 14, 2017.

IPOB has always maintained that Kanu was abducted by troops of the Nigerian Army for his fight for the realisation of an independent Biafran Republic.

The scene of the protest is hundreds of metres away from Buckingham Palace where the president is meeting British Prime minister, Theresa May, and other heads of state in the Commonwealth.

