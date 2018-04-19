Home > News > Local >

London protesters ask Buhari to produce Nnamdi Kanu

Buhari London protesters ask President to produce Nnamdi Kanu

The scene of the protest is hundreds of metres away from where Buhari is meeting with Commonwealth leaders.

  • Published:
5 quotes that show President Buhari is bad at diplomacy play President Muhammadu Buhari (AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some pro-Biafra supporters are presently staging a protest at the Pall Mall Street, Westminster, London, to make demands from President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the United Kingdom for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

According to a report by TheCable, the protesters are requesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been missing since September 14, 2017.

IPOB has always maintained that Kanu was abducted by troops of the Nigerian Army for his fight for the realisation of an independent Biafran Republic.

IPOB says Buhari's re-election bid a "welcome development" play

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement

(AFP/File)

 

The scene of the protest is hundreds of metres away from Buckingham Palace where the president is meeting British Prime minister, Theresa May, and other heads of state in the Commonwealth.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Muslim group wants N100 notes printed under...bullet
2 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet
3 Buhari May tells President, Commonwealth leaders to allow...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Buhari Atiku dismisses President's claim about lazy Nigerian youths
Buhari Nigerians know President is not Nigeria's problem - Keyamo
Buhari President says Nigerian youths want everything for free
Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assembly
Omo-Agege Senate orders Police, DSS to retrieve mace stolen by Senator
Omo-Agege Suspended Senator breaks into NASS with thugs, steals mace
Buhari Right-thinking Nigerians know power supply has improved under President - Fashola

Local

ECOWAS Nigeria hosts Conference on Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes April 26
Senator Dino Melaye
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Maurizio Pallu
Expats Kidnappings in Nigeria 5 high-profile abductions of foreigners in 6 months
Sokoto government, BoI to disburse N2bn to small businesses
In Sokoto Gov Tambuwal donates land for army new division