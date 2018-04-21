Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects in Akwa Ibom

news

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, on Saturday said it recovered 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunitiona and cartridges across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the police headquarters Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo.

Macdon said the recovery was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons across the country.

He said that the arms were recovered from suspected bandits, vigilance group and individuals.

According to him, arms recovered include three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three Pump action gun, three Single barrelled gun and 37 locally made pistols.

“Today again, the Commissioner of Police has been able to showcase arms that have been recovered. Most of these arms were returned while some were seized during the mop up operations.

“A total of three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three Pump action gun, three Single barrel gun and then 37 locally made pistols and over 172 live ammunition and cartridges were recovered,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that within the month, the command arrested 17 suspects over alleged involvement in different forms of criminalities in the state.

He said that some of the suspects were arrested for murder, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of fire arms.

“It is unfortunate and dastardly act when you see a family of three and two connived together and kill their brother and cut his head as you can see there.

“All the persons so paraded, ranging from cultism, unlawful possession of fire arms, murder and burglary will be charged to court,” he said.

Macdon said it was the determination of CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, to make Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in the country and a destination of choice for tourists.

He called on Akwa Ibom residents to maintain peace and stay in harmony with one another.