Home > News > Local >

Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects in Akwa Ibom

In Akwa Ibom Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the police headquarters Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Illegal arms. play

Illegal arms.

(qcostarica)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, on Saturday said it recovered 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunitiona and cartridges across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the police headquarters Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo.

Macdon said the recovery was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons across the country.

He said that the arms were recovered from suspected bandits, vigilance group and individuals.

According to him, arms recovered include three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three Pump action gun, three Single barrelled  gun and 37 locally made pistols.

Today again, the Commissioner of Police has been able to showcase arms that have been recovered. Most of these arms were returned while some were seized during the mop up operations.

“A total of three AK 47, one G3 rifle, three Pump action gun, three Single barrel gun and then 37 locally made pistols and over 172 live ammunition and cartridges were recovered,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that within the month, the command arrested 17 suspects over alleged involvement in different forms of criminalities in the state.

He said that some of the suspects were arrested for murder, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of fire arms.

It is unfortunate and dastardly act when you see a family of three and two connived together and kill their brother and cut his head as you can see there.

“All the persons so paraded, ranging from cultism, unlawful possession of fire arms, murder and burglary will be charged to court,” he said.

Macdon said it was the determination of CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, to make Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in the country and a destination of choice for tourists.

He called on Akwa Ibom residents to maintain peace and stay in harmony with one another.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accoladesbullet
2 In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killingbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari without a script is an international embarrassmentbullet

Related Articles

NFF 10 resolutions made at recent Executive Committee meeting
National Universities Commission NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
FoI 'Freedom of Information Act binding on all states', Appeal Court rules
Isaac Adewole Nigeria reduces malaria prevalence to 27% – Minister
Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeria
Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
Ben Ayade This is why Cross River Governor broke down in tears
Double Disaster Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother
Uyo Church Collapse Akwa Ibom govt exonerates pastor whose collapsed church killed 27
DIY How to make Akwa Ibom's Abak Atama soup

Local

Lai Mohammed says Buhari was misquoted
Lazy Nigerian Youths Lai Mohammed says Buhari was misquoted
15 killed, several injured in Benue
Fulani Herdsmen 15 killed, several injured in Benue
PDP calls for Kogi Governor’s impeachment
Yahaya Bello PDP calls for Kogi Governor’s impeachment
Arewa Consultative Forum condemns Buhari’s comments, says 2019 will tell
Lazy Nigerian Youths Arewa Consultative Forum condemns Buhari’s comments, says 2019 will tell