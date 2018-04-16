Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 19 for kidnapping,cattle rustling,armed robbery in Niger

In Niger Police arrest 19 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammadu Abubakar, said this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

The Police Command in Niger have announced the arrest of 16 suspected cattle rustlers, kidnappers and armed robbers that have been terrorising residents of the state.

He said that two suspected kidnappers were arrested with three AK 47 rifles, eight rounds of ammunition, two empty magazines, Army uniform, 14 cows, 20 sheep, 11 goats, one Gionee and one Infinix mobile phones at Mashegu and Borgu Local Government Areas.

The police spokesperson explained that six suspected armed robbers were arrested for robbing one Alhaji Idris Zugurma of Mashegu Local Government Area.

“The police recovered three locally made pistols, 11 cartridges, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and charms from the suspects.

“We have also arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen Toyota Carina with Registration Number GGE 925 APP,’’ he said.

He said that three other suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery in Minna town and recovered an Acura MDX Jeep with Registration number MNA 435 JB.

“We have arrested three suspects in Sabon Wuse of Tafa Local Government Area for unlawful possession of firearm and attempt to commit murder,’’ he said.

He said that the command also arrested three other suspects in New Bussa and recovered two motorcycles with dangerous weapons while one of the motorcyclists’ left hands was cut off during the operation.

The PPRO said that two locally made pistols, four life cartridges, fake FRSC identity card and a knife were recovered from the suspects.

Abubakar said that all the suspects would soon be charged after investigation.

He appealed to residents of the state to complement efforts of the command by giving information on movement of bad elements in their midst.

