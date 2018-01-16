PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Otunba Gani Adams on his installation as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba race.

This is according to a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the choice of Adams for the position was a mark of the confidence reposed in him by the Yoruba race due to his contributions toward the protection and advancement of the rights of the masses.

He urged the new Aare Ona Kakanfo to see his selection among 25 other candidates as an act of God.

Ologbondiyan advised him to use the position to propagate and promote the unity and growth of the country.

The PDP national Publicity secretary also urged him to use the position to defend the course of the down-trodden, not only in Yoruba land but also across the nation.

Ologbondiyan said that the nation was in urgent need of healing and national integration.

He urged the Aare Ona Kakanfo to do all within the powers and influence of his new office to help to actualise such.

“The PDP wish Otunba Adams well and we pray God to grant him the wisdom and strength to succeed in this very important office.’’