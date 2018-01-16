Home > News > Local >

PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo

Aare Ona Kakanfo PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation

This is according to a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo play

Gani Adams

(Nikky Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Otunba Gani Adams on his installation as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba race.

This is according to a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the choice of Adams for the position was a mark of the confidence reposed in him by the Yoruba race due to his contributions toward the protection and advancement of the rights of the masses.

He urged the new Aare Ona Kakanfo to see his selection among 25 other candidates as an act of God.

Ologbondiyan advised him to use the position to propagate and promote the unity and growth of the country.

The PDP national Publicity secretary also urged him to use the position to defend the course of the down-trodden, not only in Yoruba land but also across the nation.

ALSO READ: GEJ, EU, NIMASA boss congratulate Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams

Ologbondiyan said that the nation was in urgent need of healing and national integration.

He urged the Aare Ona Kakanfo to do all within the powers and influence of his new office to help to actualise such.

“The PDP wish Otunba Adams well and we pray God to grant him the wisdom and strength to succeed in this very important office.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Gani Adams. GEJ, EU, NIMASA boss congratulate Aare Ona Kakanfo
Aare Ona Kakanfo Alaafin of Oyo, others attend Gani Adams' installation
Badoo How ritual killings sent shock waves across Lagos State in 2017
Ajimobi Gani Adams is a pride of Yoruba race - Oyo Governor
Aare Ona Kakanfo We’re behind you, Governor Ambode tells Adams
Aare Ona Kakanfo Pastor Sam Adeyemi eulogises Gani Adams
Muhammadu Buhari President congratulates Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, tasks him on national unity

Local

PDP donates relief materials to Benue government
Benue Attacks PDP pays condolence visit, donates relief materials
Senate gives IGP 14 days to arrest perpetrators of Benue killings
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators
 
Evans Court dismisses billionaire kidnapper's N300m fundamental right suit
Lagos state police officers
Edgal Imohimi Lagos Police inaugurate ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’ to check cultism