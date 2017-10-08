A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell has described former First Lady Patience Jonathan as an arrogant and flamboyant woman.

Campbell also wondered how the ex-First Lady became so wealthy, despite spending most of her life as a civil servant.

He said “Patience Jonathan as the first lady was flamboyant, arrogant, and widely disliked. She has yet to be convicted of a crime. However, it is curious how a person who spent most of her career in public service could accumulate an acknowledged $35 million in a poor country.”

Also speaking on President Buhari’s war against corruption, Campbell said “There is pushback against President Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign, especially among the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Some claim that Buhari is using the EFCC to go after his political enemies. In the predominately Christian parts of the country, there are also murmurs that the anti-corruption campaign is part of a Muslim effort against Christians.

“The Committee on Public Petitions in the House of Representatives has issued a warrant for the arrest of Magu(EFCC boss) because of his failure to appear before them with respect to a petition by Patience Jonathan. The committee’s move appears to be led by southern, Christian, PDP representatives.

“While it is true that under President Buhari, most of the high-profile investigations have been of PDP former officials in the Jonathan administration who are predominately Christian, these people were also, of course, in positions where they could loot public funds. Further, Christians dominated the Jonathan government, though the EFCC has also investigated Sambo Dasuki, Jonathan’s Muslim national security adviser, who remains under house arrest.”