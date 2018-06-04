Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo 'meets Police, DSS bosses over Saraki's matter'

Osinbajo Vice President reportedly meets Police IG, DSS boss over Saraki's matter

The Police has also made a U-turn on Saraki's invitation to appear before it. The Force asked the Senate President to respond in writing.

  Published:
Osinbajo 'meets Police IG, DSS director over Saraki's matter' play

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

(Pulse)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, June 4, reportedly met with Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of Department of State Security (DSS) at the presidential villa in Abuja about the ongoing case of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Police had invited Saraki for questioning after the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery in Offa, Kwara state, allegedly said they were sponsored by the Senate President and the state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

According to The Cable, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami was also at the meeting with Osinbajo.

Police deny redeployment of NASS DPO over mace theft testimony play Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (thewillnigeria.com)

 

The IGP was said to have refused to comment on the agenda of the meeting when state house correspondents questioned him afterward. The police boss instead told the journalists to direct their inquiries to Osinbajo's aide-de-camp.

Saraki had earlier expressed eagerness to appear before the police as he asked his aide to get him the invitation letter so he can "honour it immediately."

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Saraki's police invitation

But the police later made a U-turn about Saraki appearing in person. The Senate President was asked to respond to the allegation against him.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

