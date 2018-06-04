Osinbajo 'meets Police, DSS bosses over Saraki's matter'

news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, June 4, reportedly met with Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of Department of State Security (DSS) at the presidential villa in Abuja about the ongoing case of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Police had invited Saraki for questioning after the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery in Offa, Kwara state, allegedly said they were sponsored by the Senate President and the state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

According to The Cable, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami was also at the meeting with Osinbajo.

The IGP was said to have refused to comment on the agenda of the meeting when state house correspondents questioned him afterward. The police boss instead told the journalists to direct their inquiries to Osinbajo's aide-de-camp.

Saraki had earlier expressed eagerness to appear before the police as he asked his aide to get him the invitation letter so he can "honour it immediately."

But the police later made a U-turn about Saraki appearing in person. The Senate President was asked to respond to the allegation against him.