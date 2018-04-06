Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo attends pastors conference in Ibadan

Yemi Osinbajo VP attends pastors conference in Ibadan, says Nigeria has bright future

Osinbajo, who is a member of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said the country would be great again in spite of challenges facing it.

Osinbajo says Jonathan, PDP stole Nigeria's resources play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday attended 2018 Greater Pastors Conference in Ibadan and emphasised that Nigeria has bright future.

Osinbajo, who is a member of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said the country would be great again in spite of challenges facing it.

He urged Nigerians to assist leaders and the administration with prayers, saying the country would soon be one of the greatest countries in the world.

On the outcome of the conference, the vice president said it was a family meeting where pastoral and national issues were discussed.

According to him, issues on restructuring and security are among what the pastors deliberated upon at the conference.

He said pastors felt that state police was one of those ideas that could further enhance security of lives and property in the country.

He added that the idea for state police and for states to control their resources was good but opined that states should be able to generate more income.

State governments should make sure that taxes are paid, look at other ways Internally Generated Revenue can be improved and sustained, as well as exercise greater freedom with respect to various aspects of economy,” he advised.

The Chairman of PFN in Oyo State, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun assured the present administration of support through fervent prayers.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to aggressively look into the issues of security and other challenges facing the nation.

Adelakun, who is the presiding bishop of Victory International Church, cautioned government against the idea of borrowing to finance the nation’s economy.

Dignitaries at the conference were Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Deputy, Mr Michael Adeyemo.

Others were Kayode Abiara, Rev. Abayomi Kasali, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, Bishop Stephen Kehinde, among others.

