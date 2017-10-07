The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has expressed disappointment over the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The monarch said this in Abia state when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Ooni of Ife also renamed IPOB, and called it the Indigenous People of Brighter Nigeria (IPOBN).

According to him, the Federal Government should not ignore people who are legitimately protesting for what is their right.

He said “There is something that is bothering them that is making them to cry. We should not throw them away; we should draw them closer (because) the youths of this country are the future, the energy. They are the heart beat of this country.

“We must chart the course of doing things with positive energy. I want to let you know that you are not alone in this; we stand by you positively in a very progressive manner. We stand by you that we all must come together to build a united Nigeria. We don’t want any war; we don’t want any disintegration.”

The monarch also joined the call for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying it will ensure justice, equity and fairness.

The Ooni also called for Igbos and Yorubas to work together, adding that both tribes are spiritually linked.