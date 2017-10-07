Home > News > Local >

IPOB :  Ooni of Ife condemns proscription of Biafra group

IPOB Ooni of Ife condemns proscription of Biafra group

The monarch said this in Abia state when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

  • Published:
The Ooni of Ife is revered as a "sovereign, second in rank to the gods" but appears to have been snubbed by the traditional ruler of Lagos play

The Ooni of Ife is revered as a "sovereign, second in rank to the gods" but appears to have been snubbed by the traditional ruler of Lagos

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has expressed disappointment over the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The monarch said this in Abia state when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Ooni of Ife also renamed IPOB, and called it the Indigenous People of Brighter Nigeria (IPOBN).

According to him, the Federal Government should not ignore people who are legitimately protesting for what is their right.

He said “There is something that is bothering them that is making them to cry. We should not throw them away; we should draw them closer (because) the youths of this country are the future, the energy. They are the heart beat of this country.

“We must chart the course of doing things with positive energy. I want to let you know that you are not alone in this; we stand by you positively in a very progressive manner. We stand by you that we all must come together to build a united Nigeria. We don’t want any war; we don’t want any disintegration.”

ALSO READ: France denies financial ties to IPOB

The monarch also joined the call for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying it will ensure justice, equity and fairness.

The Ooni also called for Igbos and Yorubas to work together, adding that both tribes are spiritually linked.

Image
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (R) welcoming the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists to her custody in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The girls were handed over by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for the Ministry to immediately commence a comprehensive process of their rehabilitation. 02909/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists who were handed to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02910/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN  
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan (2nd, L); Director of Medical Services, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dr Ann Okoroafor (R) and two of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from the Boko Haram terrorists during the symbolic hand-over of the girls from DSS to the Ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls’ rehabilitation. 02911/30/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Peter Okebukola; Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Luke Anike; and representative of the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei, during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at ESUT in Agbani, Enugu state on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02912/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Salihu Girei (6th, L) and other dignitaries during the launch of TETFUND sponsored higher education textbooks at Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Agbani, Enugu State on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02913/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • The Old Park in Enugu showing a low patronage due to public compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02914/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • An ever-busy bank on Okpara Avenue witnessing a low patronage in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Enugu on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02915/30/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Anambra Secretariat deserted in compliance with the “Stay at Home” directive issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for “Biafra Memorial Day” celebration, in Awka on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02916/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim (6th, L) receives certificate of accreditation for the NDIC Academy from the President/Chairman, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Council, Prof. Segun Ajibola (5th, L). On the Managing Director’s right are Executive Director (Corporate Services), NDIC, Mrs Omolola Abiola-Edewor; Director of NDIC Academy, Dr Azubike Okoro; and Executive Director (Operations), Prince Aghatise Erediauwa. 02917/30/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • Some members of Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Abuja Community, cutting Cake to mark the democracy day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02918/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Children having Fun at the Minimum Park in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02919/30/5/2017/Ernest Okorie//NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisaki; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali and the Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02920/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Chibogu Ibekwe; Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali; Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Isah Misau and the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Hassan Abdullahi, at a Stakeholders Meeting on the review of the Armed Forces Act 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02921/30/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • From left: Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption(PACAC), Prof. Femi Odekunle; Attorney General, Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni during a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02922/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Justice of Federal High Court, Lagos, Justice Hassan Musllin; Attorney General Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola; Representative of National Prosecution Coordinating Committee, Mr Kehinde Oginni; Member, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Femi Odekunle, at a Capacity Building on drafting charges for State Prosecutors in South West in Ibadan on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02923/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (L) and his wife, Florence (2nd L); presenting food item to a beneficiary, during the distribution of gift and cash to women group, widows and Orphanages in Oyo State as part of the activities to mark the 6 years of the Administration in the State on Tuesday (30/5/17) . 02924/30/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/JAU/ICE/NAN  
  • Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan (5th L); Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers (5th R); his wife, Justice Eberechi and other dignitaries cutting cake to mark the 2ND Year Anniversary of his of Gov Wike’s Administration in Port Harcourt on Monday night. 02925/30/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • A Cyclist displaying to entertain people in in Lagos on Tuesday (30/ 5/17). 02926/30/5/2017/Okoya Olasunde/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Alhassan Nuhu and Representative of Director, UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, Dr Saidou Jallow, during the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02927/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left (Seating): Representative of the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mr Mohammed Bila; Representative of the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Alhassan Nuhu; Regional Advisor (Science), Dr Simone Grego and other participants at the Expert Meeting on Interfacing Modern and Indigenous Early Warning Systems organize by UNESCO in collaboration with NEMA on Tuesday in Abuja (30/5/17). 02928/30/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross-section of various types of fertilizers during the inauguration of Fertilizer Distribution Programme in Makurdi on Monday (30/5/17). 02929/30/5/2017/Dorcas Dechi/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), Alhaji Abdallah (L), presenting a bag of rice to Malama Hassana Nasiru, during the Chairman’s visits to the Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02930/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • A cross-section of women and children during the visit of the Chairman, Lukshi and Wunti Market Association (LWMA), to Orphanage and Vulnerable Women Home in Bauchi on Tuesday (30/5/17). 02931/30/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo state Commissioner for Works Wasiu Dauda; Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and a Contractor, Mr Issau Hassan, at the inauguration of Agodi-Gate-Alakia Junction-Ibadan Airport Road by Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Tuesday. 02932/30/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R), receiving a souvenir from the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Alhaji Adam Nuru, during the Managing Director’s visit to the Presidential in Abuja on Tuesday(30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/ Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Chief Executive, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Chief Stella Okoli; Former Minister of Industry, Kola Jamodu; Chairman Stanbic IBTC PLC, Mr Atedo Peterside; Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Danagote; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Industry Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, during the inauguration of Presidential Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (30/05/17). 02933/30/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aishah Ahmad 7 things you should know about the new CBN deputy governorbullet
2 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
3 Monkeypox Doctor, 10 others infected as deadly virus breaks out in...bullet

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu 'IPOB leader has escaped to London through Malaysia'
Nnamdi Kanu 'IPOB leader not in our custody' - Military
Buhari 10 things we learnt from independence day address
Independence Day 'Biafra' goes black for Nigeria's 57th anniversary
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu organised boys to rape women – Orji Kalu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader is a 'coward' - Ahmadu Bello's grandson
Nnamdi Kanu Followers of IPOB leader 'entered one chance', says Army

Local

Power lines under construction
In Enugu Electricity company to reveal identities of energy thieves
Monkeypox
Monkeypox Disease Control Centre working hard to check spread
Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state Nigeria is the largest yam market in West Africa.
In Enugu Police investigate killing of man over alleged yam theft
Nigeria Police
In Cross River Police rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect