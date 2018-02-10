Only looters are discrediting Buhari - Gov. Yahaya Bello

news

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday, February 9, 2018, defended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying only looters are talking down the government.

He said those benefiting from the funds some individuals have stolen from Nigeria's treasury are also angry because the money is not flowing like it used to.

Speaking to state house correspondents after after observing Ju'mat prayer at the presidential villa, Bello said corrupt politicians are frustrated because they can no longer pay tithe from looted funds as President Buhari has blocked all channels of illicit funds.

The Governor was reportedly reacting to a statement by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria who visited the President at the villa on Thursday.

The clerics told Buhari that his goodwill is being depleted by "glaring failures".

Bello, however, asked, "The question is who are those Nigerians who are angry?

"The category of Nigerians that are angry are those who used a private jet to cart away Nigeria’s money, in dollars, out of the country to South Africa (in reference to the case of alleged money laundering involving a former president of Christian Association of Nigeria).

"I’m sure you are away that our money is still locked down there, such money if you bring it into the economy, a lot of youth who are unemployed will surely be employed.

"And of course those that have looted the country dry and normally go to the church and mosque to pay tithe are no longing doing so. Of course, this is the category of people who are angry."

He added that there are many people who have become successful and gainfully employed because of the efforts of the APC-led government.

"Among those happy with the current administration are farmers and those with real jobs… because the economy is improving.

"Our foreign reserve is increasing. I think those that are benefiting from these crimes and criminality will be angry and they are Nigerians. So it is important to define the category of people who are angry.

"I want to urge Nigerians to continue to appreciate Mr President, pray for him so that the good work he has started he will complete it, so that Nigeria will be not of the woods", Bello said.

Buhari's 'failures'

The opposition and many other prominent Nigerians, including former presidents, have rated the Buhari administration low, claiming that he has failed to fulfill his campaign promise of bringing 'change' to the nation.

Last month, former president Olusegun Obasanjo , in a lengthy open letter to Buhari, advised him not to seek re-election in 2019 owning to his failures which he highlighted in the letter.