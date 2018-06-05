Offa Robbery: 5 Reasons why police is after Saraki

news

The police backpedaled on Monday, June 4, 2018 when it said Senate President Bukola Saraki doesn't have to report to its Guzape, Force Intelligence Response Team, Abuja, as earlier issued.

On Sunday, the police asked Saraki to show up at its office for questioning over the Offa bank robbery which claimed the lives of over 33 persons on April 5, 2018.

The police say a written statement from Saraki will now suffice.

Why exactly does the police believe it has a case against Saraki and Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over the Offa robbery?

1. Confessional statements from some of the suspects

According to a statement from police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, “The gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed”.

2. One of the cars used during the robbery had the name ‘Saraki’ on it

Again, let’s return to that statement from Moshood; “In the course of discreet investigation into the confessions of these five (5) gang leaders and the other seventeen (17) principal suspects, a Lexus jeep GX-300 (Ash Colour) with a sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” used by the gang leader (Ayoade Akinnibosun ‘M’ 37Yrs) during the bank robbery and the killing of the THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons was taken to Government House, Ilorin on 16th May, 2018.

“The sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” was removed before another plate number (Reg. No. Kwara, KMA 143 RM) registered in the name of Ayoade Aknnibosun the Overall Commander of the Offa Bank Robbery was then attached to the vehicle to cover up the identity of the said vehicle”.

3. A Kwara State govt employee tried to conceal evidence

According to the police; “The Personal Assistant (Political) to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Alabi Olalekan, who is privy to information that the Police is looking for the lexus Jeep as an exhibit used in the Offa Bank Robbery and the killings of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons directed one Adeola Omiyale to relocate the Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin.

“The PA (Political) is currently in Police custody and has made useful statements assisting the Police in further investigation into the case. A revolver pistol and pump action gun were recovered by the Police Investigation Team from the Personal Assistant (Political) to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Alabi Olalekan’s Farm where he directed his brother to hide them after his arrest by the Police”.

4. The Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor was allegedly caught in the act

The police say “in order to conceal evidence, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Yusuf Abdulwahab who has been arrested and taken into Police custody, arranged the removal of the sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” from the exhibit vehicle and also registered the exhibit Lexus Jeep used in the Offa Bank Robbery and the killings of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons in the name of Ayoade AKinnibosun, the overall Gang Commander of the Offa Bank Robbery while the Ayoade AKinnibosun was already in Police custody for more than six (6) days before the registration of the vehicle”.

5. Police names suspects who implicated Saraki

The police say: “Five (5) gang Leaders, namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa bank robbery”, said they were armed and sponsored by Saraki and Governor Ahmed.