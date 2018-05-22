Obasanjo describes Buhari as an ignorant President

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has fired back at President Buhari following his comment on the $16b power project carried out during his administration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the former President’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Buhari, on Tuesday, May 22, 108, alleged that a 'former President' spent $16b on power and nothing was achieved.

In his response, Obasanjo described Buhari’s comment as ignorant adding that he does not have proper understanding of the issue.

“It has come to the attention of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo that a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, apparently without correct information and based on ignorance, suggested that $16 billion was wasted on power projects by “a former President”. We believe that the President was re-echoing the unsubstantiated allegation against Chief Obasanjo by his own predecessor but one," the statement said.

Assignment for Buhari

Obasanjo also told the President to tell his aides to read chapters, 41, 42, 43 and 47 of his book, My Watch and ask them to translate it to a language he understands.

“Obasanjo urged Buhari and his co-travellers to read Chapters 41, 42, 43 and 47 of My Watch for his insights and perspectives on the power sector and indeed what transpired when the allegation of $16 billion on power projects was previously made.

“If he cannot read the three-volume book, he should detail his aides to do so and summarise the chapters in a language that he will easily understand,” he said.

False allegations

Obasanjo also said that the National Assembly has looked into the matter and proved that the allegations against him are false.

According to the statement, "Obasanjo argued that while it is doubtful that a President with proper understanding of the issue would utter such, it should be pointed out that records from the National Assembly had exculpated him (Obasanjo) of any wrong-doing concerning the power sector and has proved the allegations as false.

“For the records, Chief Obasanjo has addressed the issues of the power sector and the allegations against him on many occasions and platforms, including in his widely publicised book, My Watch in which he exhaustively stated the facts and reproduced various reports by both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which conducted a clinical investigation into the allegations against Chief Obasanjo, and the Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the Recommendations in the Report of the Committee on Power on the Investigation into how the Huge Sums Of Money was Spent on Power Generation, Transmission And Distribution between June 1999 and May 2007 without Commensurate Result."