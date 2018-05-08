Number of people killed in Kaduna attack rises to 71

news

The death toll in the recent attack in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state has risen from 45 to 71 victims.

Police authorities had previously confirmed that 45 people were killed when armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The bandits overpowered the local vigilante team which was defending the community, killing dozens, including children.

However, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Zubair Jibril Mai Gwari II, told AFP on Tuesday, May 8, that more bodies have been recovered in the aftermaths of the attack.

He said, "The death toll now is 71 with more bodies being evacuated. We hope that the security measures being taken will curb the issue."

El-Rufai condoles with affected communities

On Monday, May 7, state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, paid a visit to the community where the attack took place , after meeting with the emir and community leaders, to assure them of the government's continuous efforts to overcome the bandits terrorising them. The governor expressed sorrow and condoled with the people and offered prayers for the victims.

In a statement signed by El-Rufai's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, May 6, 2018, he disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

The creation of a Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters have also been announced by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The attack happened barely a week after 14 people were also killed by armed bandits at a mining site at Janruwa in the same LGA and barely two days after IGP Idris and the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Mohammed Mohammed, visited Birnin Gwari.