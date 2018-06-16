No hiding place for corrupt politicians – lawyer

news

Mr Anthony Agbonlahor, an Abuja based lawyer says it no longer business as usual for corrupt politicians as the law will sooner or later catch up with them.

Agbonlahor, who is a member of the Prosecution Team 17 under the Presidential Advisory Committee for Corruption said this in Abuja on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that corrupt politicians who use their positions to exploit and plunder the common wealth of their people would soon have no place to hide.

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent sentencing of two former governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, former governors of Plateau and Taraba states jailed for 14 years by an Abuja High Court charged for corruption.

The legal practitioner described the female judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, who gave the sentence as a fearless, astute and intelligent judge who had done the profession proud.

He said with the likes of the judge, corrupt politicians would no longer have any place to hide.

“We thank and celebrate her as we pray that God should keep her alive and healthy,’’ he said.

Agbonlahor said he looked forward to more of such judgments in the very foreseeable future.

“Corruption is a societal menace which has become endemic and the law takes effect when judgments are delivered in high profile corruption cases.

“Imagine the way some of these governors ruled their states like fiefdoms. It amounts to breach of official trust if they are only interested in taking estacode and travelling abroad.

“This is contrary to what they are supposed to do in terms of governance.

“Corruption will take flight if offenders are held accountable for their deeds.

“When judgments are delivered in high profile corruption cases and people are sent to jail, it will serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention to steal,’’ the lawyer said.(