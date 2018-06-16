Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

No hiding place for corrupt politicians – lawyer

In Abuja No hiding place for corrupt politicians – lawyer

Agbonlahor, who is a member of the Prosecution Team 17 under the Presidential Advisory Committee for Corruption said this in Abuja on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lawyers in Lagos clamour for probono services for indigent prison inmates play

Lawyers in Lagos clamour for probono services for indigent prison inmates

(Telegraph UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Anthony Agbonlahor, an Abuja based lawyer says it no longer business as usual for corrupt politicians as the law will sooner or later catch up with them.

Agbonlahor, who is a member of the Prosecution Team 17 under the Presidential Advisory Committee for Corruption said this in Abuja on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that corrupt politicians who use their positions to exploit and plunder the common wealth of their people would soon have no place to hide.

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent sentencing of two former governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, former governors of Plateau and Taraba states jailed for 14 years by an Abuja High Court charged for corruption.

The legal practitioner described the female judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, who gave the sentence as a fearless, astute and intelligent judge who had done the profession proud.

He said with the likes of the judge, corrupt politicians would no longer have any place to hide.

“We thank and celebrate her as we pray that God should keep her alive and healthy,’’ he said.

Agbonlahor said he looked forward to more of such judgments in the very foreseeable future.

Corruption is a societal menace which has become endemic and the law takes effect when judgments are delivered in high profile corruption cases.

“Imagine the way some of these governors ruled their states like fiefdoms. It amounts to breach of official trust if they are only interested in taking estacode and travelling abroad.

“This is contrary to what they are supposed to do in terms of governance.

“Corruption will take flight if offenders are held accountable for their deeds.

“When judgments are delivered in high profile corruption cases and people are sent to jail, it will serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention to steal,’’ the lawyer said.(

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigeriansbullet
3 Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive', Boko Haram...bullet

Related Articles

Destroyed By Greed Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Buhari APC UK says President has political will for decisions in nation’s interest
Big Headache Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who reportedly killed family members
Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjo
Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician
Melaye Court orders Police to allow Senator travel to US for medical treatment
Okorocha Imo Governor vows to send APC national chairman, Oyegun, to prison
EFCC Man arraigned in court for destroying evidence
Aisha Buhari Video: President's wife tasks women on peaceful coexistence

Local

A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to decide who becomes President in Nigeria.
Obasanjo Orji Kalu says former President cannot choose for Nigerians
Senator Ita Enang
Ita Enang Buhari’s government most transparent
boat capsize
In Kebbi Boat Mishap: Lawmaker donates 2 ambulances, passenger boats to coastal communities
In Dutse Sallah: 2 hospitalised as hoodlums fight – Police