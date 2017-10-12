NNPC Scandal :  Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari and those in his camp as hypocrites.

Fayose has been a committed critic of the Buhari administration since inception.

He said the President treats corruption when it concerns people serving under his government or his political allies with a pinch of salt.

The Governor stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 11, by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, in reaction to the $25 billion contract scam rocking the NNPC.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu had accused the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, of awarding the multi-billion dollar contracts without the knowledge of the Corporation board.

Fayose said Buhari is "treating corruption involving his men as family affair".

"When miscreants write petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against perceived opponents of President Buhari, EFCC will act immediately, but when known Nigerians, including members of Buhari’s government raise allegations of corruption against close allies of the President, the EFCC will look the other way."

"As posited by APC Senator, Shehu Sani, we are in a situation where perfume is being sprayed on corruption when it affects Buhari’s men while insecticide is being sprayed on corruption when it involves perceived political opponents of the President.

"When allegation of corruption is made against Buhari’s men, EFCC acts like pet dog, but when it is against those whose faces the President does not like, the anti-graft agency acts like lion.

"No nation can achieve greatness with such a partial leadership.

"As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes and God is not a God of double-standard. This Buhari's government is a government of double-standard," Fayose said.

The Governor could be one of the presidential candidates who would be vying against Buhari in 2019, should the President seeks re-election.

Although the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would presumably field a northerner as its candidate in the election, Fayose is believed to be positioning himself for Vice Presidency slot.