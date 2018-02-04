Home > News > Local >

Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of Boko Haram

Maj Gen Nicholas said the army have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai

(Punch)
The Nigerian army has boasted of completely defeating the men of Shekau led Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern region of Nigeria.

The theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, made this known on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs," Nicholas boasted while inaugurating the Nigeria-Cameroun Military joint mission.

ALSO READ: Army says Boko haram leader is in terrible state of health

Nicholas also disclosed that troops under the operation “DEEP PUNCH II” had on Friday, February 2, 2018, dislodged and occupied the insurgents’ tactical ground “Camp Zairo”.

Army says Shekau is in "terrible state of health" play Abubakar Shekau (Reader)

 

“My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is Camp Zairo. The gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa forest.

“They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.

ALSO READ: Buhari needs to be more honest about Boko Haram 'defeat'

“We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way,” he said.

Nicholas used the opportunity to call on the insurgents and abducted persons in the bush to come out and surrender to the troops, promising that they would not be harmed or killed.

