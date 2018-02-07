Nigeria Police Force commences free 2018 recruitment

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise for 2018, and it's completely free for applicants.

The security institution revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, inviting applications from willing recruits.

The statement read, "The Nigeria Police Force invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables (Recruits).

"Application closes six (6) weeks from the date of this publication. The Recruitment exercise is absolutely FREE."

Full details of the recruitment exercise will be updated later.