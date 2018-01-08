NAF Helicopter crashes during a mission against Boko Haram

news

An Mi-17 helicopter used by the Nigerian Air Force in combating members of the Boko Haram sect has crashed during a mission.

The NAF confirmed the crash of the helicopter, which currently being used in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria, in a statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya, director of public relations and information.

Adesanya confirmed the incident saying the Mi-17 Helicopter suffered a mishap while undertaking a task on Monday, January 8, 2017.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

"The incident, which occurred today, 8 January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter. “There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident.

"The chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement said.

Similar occurrences in 2017

In July 2017, an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly crashed into the water in an unknown part of the northeast.

In August 2017 also, a Nigerian Air Force Beetle aircraft crashed in Kaduna while on a mission, Air Commodore Olatukumbo Adesanya said.