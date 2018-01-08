Home > News > Local >

NAF Helicopter crashes during a mission against Boko Haram

Nigerian Air Force Helicopter crashes during a mission against Boko Haram

Adesanya confirmed the incident saying the Mi-17 Helicopter suffered a mishap while undertaking a task on Monday, January 8, 2017.

  • Published:
NAF Helicopter crashes during a mission against Boko Haram play

Nigerian Airforce Jet

(African Spotlight)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Mi-17 helicopter used by the Nigerian Air Force in combating members of the Boko Haram sect has crashed during a mission.

The NAF confirmed the crash of the helicopter, which currently being used in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria, in a statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya, director of public relations and information.

Adesanya confirmed the incident saying the Mi-17 Helicopter suffered a mishap while undertaking a task on Monday, January 8, 2017.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet play

A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet

(informationng)

 

"The incident, which occurred today, 8 January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter. “There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident.

ALSO READ: NAF Helicopter crashes in northeast

"The chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement said.

Similar occurrences in 2017

In July 2017, an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly crashed into the water in an unknown part of the northeast.

In August 2017 also, a Nigerian Air Force Beetle aircraft crashed in Kaduna while on a mission, Air Commodore Olatukumbo Adesanya said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet
3 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet

Related Articles

Sadique Abubakar NAF training more tactical commanders to tackle security challenges
In Borno NAF commences another round of medical outreach
Boko Haram NAF destroys insurgents building in Sambisa
Boko Haram NAF intensifies aerial bombardments of insurgents’ locations
Nigerian Air Force Massive shake up as NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others
IDPs 239,349 benefit from NAF medical programme
NAF 414 officers graduate as special forces
NAF Air Force seeks closer co-operation among security agencies
Boko Haram NAF names building after soldier who died fighting terrorists

Local

Agriculture created over 6m jobs in 2 years – Ogbeh
Audu Ogbeh Agriculture created over 6m jobs in 2 years – Minister
5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
Herdsmen Crisis 5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
In Abuja El-Rufai, Ortom, Bello, Ishaku, Bindow meet security chiefs meet over herdsmen
3 killed, 6 injured in fresh attack in Taraba
In Taraba 3 killed, 6 injured in fresh attack