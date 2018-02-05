news

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, was wheeled to his money laundering trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja on a stretcher on Monday, February 5, 2018.

His dramatic appearance comes on the heels of Justice Okon Abang's directive that the embattled PDP chieftain show up in court or have his bail revoked .

Metuh had asked for an adjournment of proceedings on health grounds after failing to appear on Thursday, January 25.

His lawyer, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), told the court that he was on admission at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Ikpeazu presented a letter written by a doctor in the hospital to the court, but both the judge and the prosecutor questioned the authenticity of the letter.

The judge said that the letter which Metuh wanted the court to rely on to grant the adjournment was not a proper document before the court.

After Metuh's dramatic appearance on Monday, Justice Abang expressed his satisfaction with the proof of his situation and adjourned the trial till March 15.

Metuh's trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Metuh and his company , Destra Investments Limited, on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

The alleged offence involved $2 million and N400 million which the defendant allegedly received from the office of then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

While the money was earmarked "for security services" in the exhibits presented to the court, Metuh allegedly spent it on the party and personal affairs.