Home > News > Local >

Metuh appears for court trial on stretcher after jail threat

Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary appears in court on stretcher after jail threat

The embattled PDP chieftain had been threatened with jail if he didn't appear before the court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Metuh appears in court for fraud trial on stretcher after jail threat play Olisa Metuh wheeled to court on a stretcher (Channels Television)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, was wheeled to his money laundering trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja on a stretcher on Monday, February 5, 2018.

His dramatic appearance comes on the heels of Justice Okon Abang's directive that the embattled PDP chieftain show up in court or have his bail revoked.

Metuh had asked for an adjournment of proceedings on health grounds after failing to appear on Thursday, January 25.

Metuh appears in court for fraud trial on stretcher after jail threat play

Olisa Metuh being wheeled to court on a stretcher

(Twitter/@MobilePunch)

 

His lawyer, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), told the court that he was on admission at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Ikpeazu presented a letter written by a doctor in the hospital to the court, but both the judge and the prosecutor questioned the authenticity of the letter.

The judge said that the letter which Metuh wanted the court to rely on to grant the adjournment was not a proper document before the court.

After Metuh's dramatic appearance on Monday, Justice Abang expressed his satisfaction with the proof of his situation and adjourned the trial till March 15.

Metuh appears in court for fraud trial on stretcher after jail threat play

Olisa Metuh appeared in court on a stretcher

(Laila News)

 

Metuh's trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

The alleged offence involved $2 million and N400 million which the defendant allegedly received from the office of then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

While the money was earmarked "for security services" in the exhibits presented to the court, Metuh allegedly spent it on the party and personal affairs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB saysbullet
3 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to...bullet

Related Articles

Olisah Metuh N400m fraud: Court orders spokesman to appear in court Feb. 5 or risk jail
Olisah Metuh FG asks court to revoke PDP Spokesman's bail
Dasuki’s Trial Absence of lead defence counsel stalls proceedings
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Goodluck Jonathan Buhari's aide suggests ex-president might be behind Niger Delta Avengers
Dasuki Ex-NSA cannot remember why he paid Metuh N400m
Dasuki Ex-NSA can't remember anything about deal with Metuh
Goodluck Jonathan Metuh refuses to pay ex-president N1b to testify in his fraud trial

Local

House of Reps probes missing $202m unaccounted for by NIA
NIA House of Reps probes missing $202m unaccounted for by agency
Farmcrowdy - agricultural startup for farmers and investors
Agriculture Boko Haram, drought, pests destroy farms in Borno
Army says Shekau is in "terrible state of health"
Boko Haram Terrorists burn man to death in Borno village
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, February 5, 2018]