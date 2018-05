news

The Magistrate's Court in Lokoja, Kogi state has ruled that Kogi West representative, Senator Dino Melaye, should be remanded in jail while he stands trial for criminal charges brought against him.

After months of dodging police invitations, the lawmaker was driven to Kogi state on Thursday , May 3, 2018, to finally face arraignment.

Chief Magistrate, Suleiman Abdulahi, denied the lawmaker's bail application and asked that he should be kept in custody till June 11, 2018.

Details later.