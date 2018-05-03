Home > News > Local >

Let's be honest, it's a tough time to be Dino Melaye

Pulse Opinion Let's be honest, it's a tough time to be Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has gone from one horrible day to another since April 23. We pray he gets a fair trial.

  • Published:
Let's be honest, it's a tough time to be Dino Melaye play Dino Melaye has gone from one police trouble to another in 10 days (NASS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Dino Melaye has gone from almost boarding a plane to Morocco, to being wheeled into a Lokoja magistrate court in a stretcher.

All inside 10 days.

No one saw that coming.

Melaye’s home has been surrounded by police officers, he has been arrested at his home, he has jumped from a moving police truck into the waiting arms of hoodlums, he has sat on the hard floor to scream his lungs out at everyone in the biting sun, he has been re-arrested from a hospital bed and he has been wheeled to Lokoja (the last place he wants to be at the moment) in an ambulance for trial.

Trust me, you don't want to be Dino Melaye right now.

Police drag Melaye to court as he appears on stretcher play Dino Melaye being wheeled to court (SaharaReporters)

 

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, the police slapped Melaye with a couple of charges including attempted suicide.

According to the police, Melaye will have his day in court for “attempted suicide, escape from lawful custody, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and causing damage to government property”.

You have to agree that that’s too many charges for one man. Some of the charges also sound contrived. What the heck is “attempted suicide and causing damage to government property”?

As you read this, Melaye has been denied bail at the Magistrate Court in Kogi which means he’ll be spending 38 days in police custody because the Magistrate Court didn’t have the jurisdiction to entertain some of the charges ab initio.

Why then was he taken to the Magistrate Court in the first place?

Melaye shows up in Lokoja court in ambulance, faces criminal charges play Dino Melaye gets into an ambulance for arraignment (Premium Times)

 

In between jumping from a police truck and making the rounds in an ambulance, Melaye faced a recall from parliament which predictably crumbled like a pack of cards.

A chunk of Melaye’s colleagues in the senate think he’s being victimized and have said so at several fora.

Hours before Melaye was wheeled to Lokoja in an ambulance, Senator Ben Murray Bruce said: “Dino Melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?”

Murray Bruce had also claimed Melaye was tear-gassed on the day he flew out of the police van.

Senator Dino Melaye wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher play

Senator Dino Melaye wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher

(Gist Arena)

 

Senators Shehu Sani and Bukola Saraki told the world in the first days of Melaye’s recent troubles that the senator hadn’t been given food and looked in very bad shape.

“He was barely able to speak and his neck was bandaged. I’m not a medical doctor or a nurse to conclude whether that means ‘stable or not’. That is the truth”, Sani had said.

“We know he hasn’t eaten for the last 24 hours, we are trying to resolve that. He’s on fluids and he’s being seen by cardiologists, all specialists. As you know, he has other (health) issues, he’s asthmatic”, Saraki said.

This is what happened after Dino Melaye jumped from police truck play Melaye sits on a warm, hard floor to threaten the police (Gist Arena)

 

At play here is the spoils of politics in Kogi State and the battle for supremacy between Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello and Melaye. Both men now hate themselves with a passion. The governor doesn’t want Melaye back in the senate in 2019 and appears to be deploying every trick in the book to achieve that objective.

Bello's end game appears to be frustrating, decimating, pulverizing and destroying Melaye politically.

It’s a bitter battle out there.

However, for everyone’s and Melaye’s sake, we just hope he is given a fair trial and is treated decently by law enforcement. No one should be victimized for going against a State governor. It’s a dangerous road to travel and a bad precedence for the rest of the nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator to stay in prison as court denies him bail
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Politics Police gassed an asthmatic Senator Melaye twice - Ben Bruce
Dino Melaye Police issues statement on Senator’s arraignment
Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye should be very afraid, even though his recall failed
Melaye Murray-Bruce says Police gassed Senator before he escaped custody
National Assembly Masked DSS, Policemen storm NASS
Melaye Senator shows up in Lokoja court on stretcher to face criminal charges

Local

NDLEA arraigns 2 over alleged drug trafficking
NDLEA Agency arrests 121 suspects, seizes 136.6kgs of drugs in 4 months
Nigerian migrants wait to be repatriated by plane from Libya on 28 November, 2017
Libya FG repatriates 1213 Nigerians in Q1 of 2018 – Envoy
Buhari in London for unscheduled "technical stopover"
Buhari President in London for unscheduled "technical stopover"
5 ways Obasanjo attacked Buhari all over again
Obasanjo 5 ways ex president attacked Buhari all over again