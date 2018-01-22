Home > News > Local >

Lassa fever outbreak hits Ondo

According to the medical doctor, health workers at the FMC were working under fear of contracting the epidemic.

An outbreak of Lassa fever has been reported in Ondo State.

Dr Liasu Ahmed, the Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, confirmed the outbreak to newsmen on Monday on telephone.

Ahmed, however, declined to give further details.

He said that it was the prerogative of the Ondo State Government to release details on the outbreak.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some persons suspected to have been infected were taken to the FMC, Owo, while others with critical conditions were said to have been referred to Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo for treatment.

Similarly, a medical doctor with the FMC, who spoke on anonymity, confirmed that a family of four persons were brought to the hospital from Oka-Akoko area of the state, while another six suspected victims were also rushed to the centre from Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of the state.

The state government is yet to react to the development as the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahaab Adegbenro, did not answer calls nor reply to text messages. 

