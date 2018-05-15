Lagos govt. moves to acquire National Stadium

news

The Lagos state government is in the process of securing ownership of the National Stadium in Surulere.

According to the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Kweku Tandoh, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the hand-over process.

Tandoh said that the President verbally gave approval when he came to Lagos state recently.

He said “You would recall that the Lagos State Government signified interest in taking over completely the National Stadium and the Governor did not just say it, he actually met with the Minister of Sports and a tour of the facility was carried out.

“One thing later developed and there were signs and signals that the Governor received that they were not actually ready to hand over the Stadium to us rather it seems as if they just wanted a concession agreement where the State Government would spend the money, get it fixed while the Federal Government would still be in place but that is not what Lagos State Government wants.

“So, during the visit of the President to Lagos State few weeks ago, the Governor at the State Dinner was able to grouch the intention again and he mentioned it in his speech to the President and the President verbally gave approval that that was going to be in place.

"Just yesterday, the Governor directed that I proceed to Abuja next week to deliver some communications that are necessary to put in place a formal handover of the National Stadium to Lagos State Government. We are grateful that this time they will give it to us on the terms that the Lagos State Government has requested for,” PM News reports.

Reps to probe planned transfer

The House of Representatives has said that it will investigate terms and conditions of the proposed transfer of National Stadium, Surulere, to Lagos State Government.

The resolution on this emanated from the adoption of a motion by Rep. Danburam Nuhu (Kano-APC) at plenary.

However, Hon. James Faleke opposed the motion, arguing that since no formal agreement had been signed by the sports ministry and Lagos Government, adding that the House had nothing to investigate in the matter.