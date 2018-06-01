Home > News > Local >

Kwara Gov Ahmed says improved IGR is boosting infrastructure

Kwara Gov Ahmed says improved IGR is boosting infrastructure

Gov Ahmed says the internal revenue reform carried out by his administration has enhanced the capacity of the State to implement capital projects.

Gov Ahmed lays foundation of a project (Kwara govt)
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State says the internal revenue reform carried out by his administration has enhanced the capacity of the State government to meet its recurrent obligations and implement capital projects.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin, Governor Ahmed said the reform which led to establishment of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), saw a change in the people, process and technology for revenue collection and management in the State.

He disclosed that this led to the increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State from N7b in 2015 to N17b in 2016. 

Governor Ahmed explained that with an improved IGR and in a bid to sustain infrastructure development in the State, he launched the Kwara Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K), which has enabled the government implement infrastructure without reliance on federal allocation.

