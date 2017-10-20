Home > News > Local >

Jonathan mocks critics over current price of petrol

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President mocks critics over current price of petrol

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015 play

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

(AFP/File)
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has mocked those that criticised his decision for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87.

Jonathan said he is surprised that those who criticised him for leaving the pump price of fuel at N87 are not speaking out now that it has been jerked up to N143.

“My government was severely criticised for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude price was going for over 100 dollars,” Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman quoted him as saying.

“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.

“Those who criticised my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil is about 53 dollars per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143.”

The ex-President's administration increased fuel price from N67 to N97 in 2012, but reduced it to N87 in January 2015.

Jonathan made this known on Thursday, October 19, 2017 while receiving Tunde Adeniran, one of the chairmanship aspirants of the PDP.

