A Muslim cleric was responsible for saving the lives of 262 people when killer herdsmen invaded the village of Nghar Yelwa in Plateau State and killed dozens of people.

The attack was one of such numerous attacks that took place in other Plateau villages between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed at least 100 people in several communities, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

According to a report by BBC Pidgin, the unnamed Muslim cleric threw his door open to locals who were running from the attackers in Nghar Yelwa on Sunday. The people had been running from neighbouring villages in Barkin Ladi local government area.

Many of those the Imam provided shelter for were indigenous Berom people, mostly Christians, who were believed to be the primary targets of the devastating attacks.

"I took the women to my personal house first to hide them before I hid the men inside the mosque," he told BBC Pidgin.

When the attackers came around to ask the Imam to surrender Christians under his protection, he lied that they were all Muslims and begged them to go. His relentless persuasion eventually resulted in the attackers leaving the area without hurting anyone else.