Home > News > Local >

Gani Adams :  OPC leader says Aare Ona Kakanfo title not synonymous with early death

Gani Adams OPC leader says Aare Ona Kakanfo title not synonymous with early death

Adams told newsmen in Lagos that not all those who held the position in the past had died young as is being speculated.

  • Published:
OPC leader, Gani Adams play

OPC leader, Gani Adams

(Sun News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate of Yorubaland, on Saturday dismissed superstitious belief that taking the title may lead to his early death.

Adams, the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), told newsmen in Lagos that not all those who held the position in the past had died young as is being speculated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adams will become the 15th Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, when installed.

“Let me say that death belongs to God. Only God can decide and determine when anyone can die and until God decides, I will not die young as the defender of my people.

“Aare title is highly spiritual and I have handed over my destiny and tenure to God.

“The position in the past meant that you have to continually fight wars to protect your people, and may be killed in the process, but that was before Nigeria became a sovereign nation.

“The job in the modern era is limited in terms of physical defense because there are security apparatus to settle disputes.

“However, it has become a position to unify the Yoruba race, defend their interest and believe in their cause, “ Adams said.

The 47 year-old leader of the OPC also put to rest speculations that he would dump the group following his new status, saying he would continue to oversee its activities.

“The OPC is my sweat. I will delegate some powers to some members to continue to run it while I oversee it.

“The OPC gave birth to the Oodua Progressive Union which I have established in 78 countries to cater for the interest of Yoruba people in Diaspora.

“I will continue to have a stake not only in the OPC, but in all groups in Yorubaland.

“I intend to use my position to unify and strengthen all factionalised pressure and cultural groups in Yoruba land,” he said.

Adams added that in spite of his elevation to a higher office, he would continue to render selfless service to all Nigerians based on fairness and justice.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo to be said that the title was not too big a shoe for him to fit into.

“I have managed millions of people in Yorubaland.

“I began to fight for my people at a tender age of 29 years since 1999.

“I have never been in government. I have always fought for the Yorubas.

“I know the terrain of all Yoruba people and their culture. I only ask God for wisdom to unify my people more, and see that there is unity, justice and fairness for and among my people.

“This title is a reward from my people on the basis of honour and not salary, “ he added.

ALSO READ: Tinubu says Gani Adams deserves Aare Ona Kakanfo title

On the issue of the true federalism, the OPC coordinator said that the difference between true federalism and restructuring was semantics.

“I totally support either restructuring or true federalism because it would ensure equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

“We will continue to agitate for a more prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

Image
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016
    Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Silverbird Man Of The Year 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016
    Dr. Victor Uwaifo  
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016
    Oba Otudeko 
  • Olusegun Osoba 
  • Nuhu Ribadu 
  • Senator Florence Ita Giwa 
  • King Sunny Ade 
  • Olorunnimbe Mamora 
  • Otunba Gani Adams 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • ID Ogungbe and Keke Ogungbe 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Bisi Olatilo 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu 
  • Lulu Briggs 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Nuhu Ribadu 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Peter Obi And Bola Tinubu 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Bola Tinubu 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Abba Folawiyo 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • King Sunny Ade and Senator Ita Giwa 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • King Sunny Ade 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016
    Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
  • Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016
    Silverbird Man Of The Year 2016 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
2 Dasuki Jonathan's Security Adviser spent N1.4b for national prayerbullet
3 Buhari, Babachir Lawal Why President has not acted on Osinbajo's...bullet

Related Articles

June 12 Aregbesola, others call for restructuring
Gani Adams Aare Onakakanfo title will moderate my radicalism – OPC leader
Gani Adams OPC leader calls on FG to declare June 12 a national day
2014 Confab Yoruba leaders urge FG to begin process of implementing report
Gani Adams 'Badoo members are sponsored by influential people in Lagos' - OPC Leader
OPC It’s time to restructure Nigeria and shun hate speeches - Gani Adams
Gani Adams Tinubu says OPC leader deserves Aare Ona Kakanfo title

Local

A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
Boko Haram NAF neutralises gathering of insurgents, sets structures on fire
Health worker tries to immunise a child during a vaccination campaign against polio at Hotoro-Kudu, Nassarawa district of Kano in northwest Nigeria, on April 22, 2017
World Polio Day Rotary urges Etsu Bwari to sensitise his subjects
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President directs Ministry to convene summit on education
Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson Bayelsa endorses Operation Crocodile Smile II, Army free medical service