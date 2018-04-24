Hospital Dino Melaye is being treated under police siege

news

No fewer than 30 policemen have reportedly been stationed at Zankili Medical Center, Mabushi, Abuja, where senator Dino Melaye is being treated.

The senator representing Kogi west was admitted to the hospital after reportedly attempted to escape police custody.

Reports said the lawmaker was being transported to Kogi by the police when some hoodlums double-crossed the police vehicles and whisked Melaye into their own vehicle. The senator was said to have fallen and injured in the process.

The officers reportedly rearrested him and took him to the hospital.

According to The Cable, police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, led dozens of officers of the hospital to prevent another possible escape of Melaye.

The fierce-looking policemen were said to have created tension when they arrived at the hospital, as they arrested two staff of the hospital for an unknown offence.

They were said to have summoned the officials of the hospital and demanded to know the ward/room Melaye was being treated.

The officers were still looking for the senator in the hospital as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the road leading to the hospital is said to have been barricaded by the gun-wielding security operatives.

Melaye declared wanted

The police had declared Melaye wanted after he failed to honour invitations extended to him. He was accused of criminal conspiracy following the killing of a resident of the state.

The criminals who carried out the killing allegedly confessed during interrogations that Melaye and some politicians hired them to cause mayhem in the state.