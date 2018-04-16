Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap German engineer in Kano

The police officer was killed while protecting the engineer in Kano.

A police officer was killed when gunmen abducted a German engineer, Michael Cremza, in Kano state on Monday, April 16, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, the gunmen in a black VW Golf shot and killed the police officer as he was protecting the engineer, a staff of Dantata and Sawoe construction company.

Abubakar Muhammad, security personnel in charge of securing Dantata and Sawoe's equipment, said the incident happened on Monday morning.

"The three gunmen started shooting sporadically immediately they arrived and shot the mobile policeman attached to the abducted engineer. A stray bullet also hit a truck driver in the area," he said.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Majia, he revealed that the officer killed was a police sergeant.

He said, "The Kano state police command is displeased to inform the general public of an ugly incident which occurred today Monday 16th April, 2018 at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, where an armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe construction company going to a construction site.

"The attackers killed one police sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty and abducted Mr. Michael Cremza, a German national working with the company."

Majia also disclosed that the state's Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, has deployed a powerful team of operatives to cordon the axis in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

