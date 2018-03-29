Gunmen kill 15 cattle herders in Zamfara attacks

news

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cattle thieves attacked and killed 15 herdsmen in a herding community in Bawon-Daji village, Anka district in Zamfara State on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

According to a report by AFP, the gunmen attacked the remote village on motorcycles and killed 12 in the first attack before returning to kill three more while the first victims were being buried.

The spokesman of the Zamfara State police command, Muhammad Shehu, said, "Armed bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people."

A senior local government official, Gado Anka, narrated how 12 had died in the initial attack before the second one that also left many injured.

He said, "They returned two hours later and attacked mourners during the funeral of the victims in the cemetery, killing three more and injuring several others."