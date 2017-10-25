The Coalition of Civil Sciety Groups for Justice has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent committee to investigate all corruption allegation against the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Recall the Senator Isa Misau had accused the IGP of collecting millions of Naira to post officers.

The senator had also accused the IGP of pocketing N10 billion monthly from oil companies and banks where police officers are posted.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Edime Amade said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) should probe the IGP over allegations levelled against him.

The group accused the police of misleading the federal high court, Abuja on the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

“In addition to the ongoing public hearing by the senate, the presidency should immediately set up an independent executive committee to thoroughly investigate and unravel the truth behind the allegations raised against IGP Idris by senator Isah Misau,” he said.

“In view of the foregoing atrocities committed by IGP Idris, we strongly feel that his continuous occupation of office no longer serves the best interest of the poor masses and the new Nigeria which is anchored on integrity, transparency and discipline.

“The police should remedy the wrong meted to Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) by vacating their headquarters forthwith in the interest of peace, justice and fairness," he added.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, the Police invaded and shut down the headquarters of the PCN and arresting its national commandant, Dickson Akoh.

The office has remained under lock and key for over eight months.