Home > News > Local >

Group urges Buhari to probe IGP, Ibrahim Idris

Ibrahim Idris Group urges Buhari to investigate IGP

The group wants President Buhari to order an investigation into all allegations against the IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari and IGP Ibrahim Idris play

President Buhari and IGP Ibrahim Idris

(State House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Coalition of Civil Sciety Groups for Justice has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent committee to investigate all corruption allegation against the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Recall the Senator Isa Misau had accused the IGP of collecting millions of Naira to post officers.

The senator had also accused the IGP of pocketing N10 billion monthly from oil companies and banks where police officers are posted.

Senator Isah Misau play

Senator Isah Misau

(Twitter)

 

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Edime Amade said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) should probe the IGP over allegations levelled against him.

The group accused the police of misleading the federal high court, Abuja on the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

“In addition to the ongoing public hearing by the senate, the presidency should immediately set up an independent executive committee to thoroughly investigate and unravel the truth behind the allegations raised against IGP Idris by senator Isah Misau,” he said.

“In view of the foregoing atrocities committed by IGP Idris, we strongly feel that his continuous occupation of office no longer serves the best interest of the poor masses and the new Nigeria which is anchored on integrity, transparency and discipline.

Police seals the national headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria play

Police seals the national headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

(PCN)

 

“The police should remedy the wrong meted to Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) by vacating their headquarters forthwith in the interest of peace, justice and fairness,"  he added.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, the Police invaded and shut down the headquarters of the PCN and arresting its national commandant, Dickson Akoh.

The office has remained under lock and key for over eight months.

Image
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (M) with some selected FCT School Children during their visit to the Acting President at the Presidential Villa Abuja to commence the activities marking the 2017 Children Day Celebration in Abuja on Friday (26/5/17) 02836/26/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with selected FCT School Children during their visit to the Acting President at the Presidential Villa Abuja to commence the activities marking the 2017 Children Day Celebration in Abuja on Friday (26/5/17) 02837/26/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN 
  • From left: Rivers state commissioner for justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma; Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Adama Iyayi-lamikanar and Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers during a special court session to mark Rivers State at 50th celebration in Port Harcourt on Friday (26/5/17) 02838/26/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili; Speaker, Rivers state House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi-owaji Ibani; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido during a special court session to mark Rivers State at 50th celebration in Port Harcourt on Friday (26/5/17) 02839/26/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers with cross section of Rivers state Judges after special court session to mark Rivers State at 50th celebration in Port Harcourt on Friday (26/5/17) 02840/26/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN  
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Aisha Muhammed making a presentation one of the students, Ummi Musa during her visit to Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa LGA for the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration on Friday in Bauchi (26/5/17). 02841/26/5/2017/Deji Yake/ICE/NAN 
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Aisha Muhammed (M) with some school children during her visit to Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa LGA for the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration on Friday in Bauchi (26/5/17). 02842/26/5/2017/Deji Yake/ICE/NAN 
  • Some school children during the visit of wife of Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Aisha Muhammed to Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa LGA for the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration on Friday in Bauchi (26/5/17). 02843/26/5/2017/Deji Yake/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Abubakar Alhassan; Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Idris Muhammed; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratia and Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen Isah Misau, at a Special Jum’ah prayer to mark the Nigerian Navy Week in Abuja on Friday (26/5/17). 02844/26/5/17/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo interacting with Trader during his visit to Garki Market in Abuja on Friday (26/5/2017) 02845/26/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/ICE/NAN 
  • Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Umar,speaking to Newsmen at the presentation of food and non food items to internally displaced persons by the commission in Yola on Friday 02846/26/5/2017YMU/ICE/NAN 
  • Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) Mr Haruna Furo (L) and the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Umar, inspecting some of the materials presented to the state by NCRMI for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons in Yola on Friday 02847/26/5/2017/YMU/ICE/NAN 
  • A cross section of nursing mothers with their babies at Pompomari IDP camp in Damaturu,Yobe state 02848/26/5/2017/Mamman Mohammed/ICE/NAN 
  • Executive Secretary Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Musa Idi Jidawa presenting gifts to one of the 100 mothers who delivered babies at the Pompomari IDP camp Damaturu, Yobe State 02849/26/5/2017/Mamman Mohammed/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Chairman, NUJ, Oyo State Council, Mr Adewunmi Faniran; Managing Director, The Sun Newspapers, Mr Eric Osagie; Chairman of Occasion, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) Former Editor-In-Chief, Tribune Newspapers, Mr Felix Adenaike and wife of Former Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Ronke Olunloyo at the World Freedom Day Celebration in Ibadan on Friday (26/5/17) 02850/26/5/2017/Yinka Bode-Are/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Former Editor-In-Chief, Tribune Newspapers, Mr Felix Adenaike; Co-Founder, Tell Magazine, Mr Kola Ilori and Managing Director, The Sun Newspapers, Mr Eric Osagie at the World Freedom Day Celebration in Ibadan on Friday (26/5/17) 02851/26/5/2017/Yinka Bode-Are/ICE/NAN  
  • From left, Former Nigerian Ambassador to United states of America, Amb Olusola Saanu; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole, Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state (2nd r) and Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun at the unveiling of Transformation Industrial Park Project in Ibadan on Friday (26/5/17) 02852/26/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chairman, Oyo State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chief Olaitan Alabi; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state presenting allocation paper to Vice-Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Vikroam Gursahanei at the Unveiling of Transformation Industrial Park Project in Ibadan on Friday (26/5/17) 02853/26/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN  
  • From left; Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli; Facillitator, POLARIS Pace setter Free Trade zone, Dr Mufutau Raheem; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Bureau of Investment, Mrs Folake Akinleye, Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and Managing Director, China Polaris Group, Mr Li Qiongwei planting a tree to commence the development of phase one of Polaris Pacesetter Pree Trade Zone in Ibadan on Friday (26/5/17) 02854/26/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo, Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; his wife, Justice Eberechi, Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, his wife, Justice Mary Odili and Managing Director, Julius Berger, Mr Wolfgang Goetsh during the inuguration of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Friday (26/05/17). 02855/26/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN 
  • View of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park inaugurated as part of activities marking the celebration of Rivers State at 50 in Port Harcourt on Friday (26/05/17). 02856/26/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
2 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
3 Radio Biafra, Biafra TV Nnamdi Kanu has created two apps to push his...bullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris Senator Misau to appear before Senate panel today over corruption allegations against IGP
Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's why
Ibrahim Idris FG sues Senator Misau over corruption allegations against Police IG
Ibrahim Idris Police IG tells officers to stop getting kidnapped like a fowl
Mike Okiro I didn't authorise 'demotion' of Lagos Police Commissioner - PSC Chairman
In Kaduna Over 2000 police officers protest non-payment of salaries
Amaechi Minister calls Wike a 'cry cry Governor'

Local

Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina What the Head of Service should have done differently to avoid this scandal
Gani Adams
Gani Adams Aare Ona Kakanfo appoints ex-Governor Mimiko’s media aide
Former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina
Maina Family claims Buhari's administration brought ex-pension reforms chief back
Abubakar yace Shekau na boyewa a dutsen Mandara
Shekau Boko Haram leader's wife killed in NAF air strike