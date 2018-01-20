Home > News > Local >

Gov.Tambuwal flags off sale of locally-produced organic fertilizer

Tambuwal Governor flags off sale of locally-produced organic fertilizer

The fertilizer production company was established in 2017 as a joint-venture entity between the Sokoto state government and IML Industries Ltd.

  • Published:
Gov.Tambuwal flags off sale of locally-produced organic fertilizer play

A fertilizer plant in Sokoto state.

(Sokoto govt)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off sales of organic fertilizer produced by a local firm, Sokoto-IML Company Ltd.

The fertilizer production company was established in 2017 as a joint-venture entity between the Sokoto state government and IML Industries Ltd.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Tambuwal said the event is a clear testimony of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance the economic well-being of the people of the state.

He said apart from the fertilizer company, other policies have been implemented in order to put the state economy in the right direction.

“The micro and macro-economic policies of both the federal and Sokoto state governments have started yielding positive results. As we can see, positive results have been churned out from sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, entrepreneurship development and other areas in the social investments chain.

“It worthy to note that governments at all levels are making progress in empowering the people to become self reliant with a view to addressing socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country,” he added.

Tambuwal said Sokoto state is one of the few states in Nigeria endowed with lots of unexploited natural resources adding that significant progress has been made in the last two years in harnessing such resources for the benefit of the people.

ALSO READ: EFCC challenges Governor Tambuwal for pardoning 5 politicians

He said government’s strategic investment plan has been worked out and is being implemented through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the management of Sokoto Investment Company.

He also announced the purchase of two trucks of the fertilizer for each of the 23 local government areas in the state totaling over N104 million.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Bilya Sanda, said when in full operation, the company can produce 20,000 bags of organic fertilizer daily.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet
2 Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen...bullet
3 Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of...bullet

Related Articles

Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto's first female professor becomes commissioner
Aminu Tambuwal Gov expresses sadness over Kaita’s death
Tambuwal Governor tells Sokoto's new officers to rebrand the image of Police
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
In Sokoto FG approves tertiary military hospital
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor partners Navy to build eco-friendly classrooms
Sokoto Tambuwal says 3 governors willing to help explore oil in the state

Local

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto
Benue residents living in fear – Governor Ortom
Benue Attacks Residents are still living in fear – Governor Ortom
Police rescue 2 Americans, 2 Canadians who were kidnapped in Kaduna
In Kaduna Police rescue 4 kidnapped expatriates, arrest abductors
Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa Fever Doctor tests positive to disease in Kogi