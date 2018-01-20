Garba Shehu condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG

Home > News > Local >

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, has reportedly frowned at media reports criticising the new Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ahmed Rufai.

Shehu made this known during a send-off organised for the new NIA DG by Presidential aides and staff of the State House, Abuja.

Buhari recently appointed Rufai as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

According to Vanguard, Shehu said “Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is a perfect fit who is most qualified for the job.

“He has occupied various top public offices in the agency in the course of which he received several awards. He left voluntarily to go to the United Nations as a Director.

“When he retired, he was appointed as a Senior Adviser in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) regional coalition of countries for the fight against Boko Haram and other trans-border security threats in the region.

 “There is no doubt at all as to Mr Abubakar’s qualifications for the job and that is what is most important.”

ALSO READ: Reps committee to probe disappearance of $44m from NIA vault

Also, the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari also described Rufai as an intelligent and consummate gentleman.

About Rufai

Ahmed Rufai is a retired career Foreign Service officer, who served as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

