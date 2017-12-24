Fuel Scarcity :  Buhari says situation will improve soon

news

The lingering fuel issue across the country is making the approaching Yuletide and New Year celebrations sour for many travellers as the fares on land, air and sea transportation have soured beyond their estimation.

His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari has however broken his silence on the matter, saying he had directed regulators to end the hoarding of petrol and price hike. He stated he had also been assured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that the situation will improve significantly in the next few days.

The President disclosed this information in a statement he personally signed and posted on his verified Twitter handle , @MBuhari. According to reports gathered from The Punch, the President sympathized with Nigerians who according to him, have been enduring needless fuel queues.

President Buhari said , "The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues.

“I am being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond.

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country .

“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers."

The president showed enthusiasm and further thanked the citizens for their endurance in this period of funfair.

He further assured Nigerians that relevant government agencies will continue to provide updates on the lingering fuel scarcity issue.

“Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding. ” Buhari said.

Article by Afeez Adesola