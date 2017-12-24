Home > News > Local >

Fuel Scarcity :  Buhari says situation will improve soon

Fuel Scarcity Buhari says situation will improve soon

Buhari assured Nigerians that relevant government agencies will continue to provide updates on the lingering fuel scarcity issue.

  • Published:
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption play

President Muhammadu Buhari.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The lingering fuel issue  across the country is making the approaching Yuletide and New Year celebrations sour for many travellers as the fares on land, air and sea transportation have soured beyond their estimation.

His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari has however broken his silence on the matter, saying he had directed regulators to end the hoarding of petrol and price hike. He stated he had also been assured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that the situation will improve significantly in the next few days.

The President disclosed this information in a statement he personally signed and posted on his verified Twitter handle , @MBuhari.  According to reports gathered from The Punch, the President sympathized with Nigerians who according to him, have been enduring needless fuel queues.

President Buhari said , "The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues.

“I am being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond.

I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country .

I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers."

The president showed enthusiasm and further thanked  the citizens for their endurance in this period of funfair.

He further assured Nigerians that relevant government agencies will continue to provide updates on the lingering fuel scarcity issue.

Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding. ” Buhari said.

Article by Afeez Adesola

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Buhari ‘I was shaking when I took over from Jonathan,’ president saysbullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity Buhari sympathises with Nigerians, says it'll be resolved soon
Fuel Scarcity Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF
Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply
In Enugu Police declare members of "Malaysian Boys" gang wanted
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu

Local

Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Fuel Scarcity Buhari sympathises with Nigerians, says it'll be resolved soon
Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Boss Gida Mustapha
Fuel Scarcity Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF