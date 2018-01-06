Fracas in Delta state amidst LG polls

news

Suspected political thugs have burnt down the Ughelli office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).

The thugs set the office on fire, as the local government election in Delta state was about to commence today, Saturday, December 6, 2018.

According to reports, the incident occurred following a protest by youths who alleged that result sheets were not included in the voting materials.

Punch also reports that the hoodlums, who dared security operatives, shot indiscriminately into the air, injuring many people.

The Ughelli office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) houses sensitive materials, reports say.

How it started

Vanguard reports that an eyewitness said that the trouble started when some opposition party members insisted that they will authenticate the voting materials.

Enis Ogegere who was reportedly at the scene of the incident, said: “Upon inspection of the materials, we noticed that there were only ballot papers and thumb printing materials excluding result sheets, this was what led to the fracas."

Also a senior police officer at the Delta state A division told newsmen that the situation is being handled, adding that minimal force was used to disperse the crowd.

More details later.