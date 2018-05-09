Home > News > Local >

Forget 2019, take care of your health - PDP tells Buhari

Buhari PDP advises President to focus on his health

PDP's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was unfortunate the Presidency had chosen to shroud the issue in secrecy.

PDP advises President Buhari to focus on his health play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(cnn.com)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says keeping the status of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health secret is neither in the interest of the President nor that of the nation at large.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja at a press conference said it was unfortunate the Presidency had chosen to shroud the issue in secrecy.

He claimed that “the President’s men appear to be more concerned about the next election, instead of the consequences of the health situation and the constitutional breaches’’.

“The PDP urges President Buhari to be well guided and take care of his health.”

Ologbondiyan said “while PDP had nothing against President Buhari’s decision to take care of his health, Nigerians do not like the deception which has trailed the handling of his health issue.

“Even as we speak, Nigerians are not aware of the President’s health situation and the identity of the doctors and the hospital attending to him.”

He added that it was unfortunate that Buhari would always embark on medical tourism abroad “when government has refused to address the poor state of the health sector in Nigeria’’.

The PDP spokesman, however, said Presidency’s confirmation of Buhari’s latest journey to the UK for medical attention had confirmed the party’s position on his health.

Ologbondiyan said “the admission, though belated and coming after intense public pressure, has put to rest speculations on the health status of the President……..’’.

“Nigerians will recall that shortly before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April, the President, without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly as required by the Constitution, undertook a private visit to the UK, five clear days ahead of CHOGM.

“Nigerians were left in the dark for the period in spite of demands for the full disclosure by the PDP.

ALSO READ: There's something Buhari isn't saying about his London trip

“Only last week, two days after his departure from the U.S. where he had gone for a state visit, Mr President’s whereabouts was unknown.

“When concerns began to mount on his whereabouts, the Presidency claimed he had a “technical stopover” in the UK, citing flight issues, only for revelations to emerge from the same Presidency, on Monday, that Mr. President was actually in the UK to see his doctors.’’

He also decried the Presidency’s response to the petition filed by PDP to the United Nations (UN).

Ologbondiyan said the report signed by PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, represented “embodies the pains, anguish, mood, wishes and voice of the generality of Nigerians across board’’.

