Home > News > Local >

FirstBank sponsors 2018 Social Media Week Lagos

Folake Ani-Mumuney FirstBank sponsors 2018 Social Media Week Lagos

In a statement in Lagos, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said that FirstBank would be sponsoring the event for the third time.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. on Saturday announced its sponsorship of the 2018 Social Media Week  (SMW) Lagos slated for Feb. 26 to March 1, to facilitate technology advancement in Africa.

In a statement in Lagos, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said that FirstBank would be sponsoring the event for the third time.

Ani-Mumuney said that the bank would activate its digital lounge at the event for participants to have an opportunity to engage directly with its digital products and services.

She said that the bank would also host an App Fair all through the event to give Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) technology entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their apps at the lounge.

There will be exciting games with several prizes to be won such as iPhone X, smart bracelets, power banks, airtime and cash.

“Participants will have the opportunity join in the FirstBank Expressions on Cards campaign and can pick up customised cards at the event,” Ani-Mumuney said.

According the official, social media bridge the gap in diverse areas of human activities, keeping the world connected and abreast of trends and events.

At FirstBank, we are committed to leveraging on the opportunity social media provide to deploy cutting-edge technology, deliver seamless banking services and a delightful customer experience”, she added.

Ani-Mumuney said that the FirstBbank would host a panel session at the event to discuss the topic: “Financial Inclusion: Banking the Unbanked”. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

Cupid Night TBoy redefines art of partying with valentine themed show
Banky W Singer gets permission from wife to like Tiwa Savage's raunchy photos on Instagram
SMW 2018 Pulse Nigeria to host session at event
SMWL 2018 Africa’s largest digital media and tech event returns this February
Social Media Week AfricaNXT Vendors to lookout for at 2018 edition
Dana Nigerians call for revocation of airline's license over latest crash in Port Harcourt
In Lagos CCTV footage exposes three car hijackers [Watch]
Politics There's a specific reason Trump leveled an unprecedented amount of frustration toward the Russia probe this weekend
BBC Broadcaster launches Igbo, Yoruba language services in Nigeria
Emmanuella Comedienne to star in new Disney movie

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency