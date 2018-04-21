Fire razes building of Kaduna state electoral body

Home > News > Local >

The election in the 23 LGs and 255 wards has been scheduled for May 12.

Fire on Saturday razed the two-storey building of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), few weeks before the Local Government Election in the state.

A witness, Ibrahim Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the huge fire on the last floor of the building at Sokoto Road, GRA was noticed around 11: 24 a.m. It followed a thick smoke.

The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained, even as fire fighting officials were seen putting out the fire.

The Agency had said it procured six thousand electronic card readers for the May 12 LGs elections.

As at press time, Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Saratu Dikko, who arrived at the commission’s premises with other officials, declined to comment.

