Female suicide bombers kill scores in Borno IDP camp

It was also reported that a rescue worker confirmed that the attackers wreaked havoc in Dalori IDP camp and Dalori quarter at about 8:15pm.
Daily Trust reports that the incidents occurred at Dalori quarters general area in Maiduguri on Wednesday night, January 31, 2018.
It was also reported that a rescue worker confirmed that the attackers wreaked havoc in Dalori IDP camp and Dalori quarter at about 8:15pm.
"One inside the camp while the other outside at Dalori quarters," rescue worker said
"Two female suicide bombers killed two and injured many in Dalori 1 IDP Camp, outskirts of Maiduguri," Rapid Emergency officer said.
ALSO READ: Five dead in suicide bombing in Nigerian mosque
In November 2017, five children were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated an explosive device on the Cameroon/Nigeria border.
According to reports, the incident happened as children played at night in the Cameroonian village of Zamga; which lies a mile from the Nigerian border.