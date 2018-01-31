Female suicide bombers kill scores in Borno IDP camp

news

Female suicide bombers have wrecked havoc on an Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camp in Maiduguri, killing scores of people.

Daily Trust reports that the incidents occurred at Dalori quarters general area in Maiduguri on Wednesday night, January 31, 2018.

It was also reported that a rescue worker confirmed that the attackers wreaked havoc in Dalori IDP camp and Dalori quarter at about 8:15pm.

"One inside the camp while the other outside at Dalori quarters," rescue worker said

"Two female suicide bombers killed two and injured many in Dalori 1 IDP Camp, outskirts of Maiduguri," Rapid Emergency officer said.

Female suicide bombers

In November 2017, five children were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated an explosive device on the Cameroon/Nigeria border.

According to reports, the incident happened as children played at night in the Cameroonian village of Zamga; which lies a mile from the Nigerian border.