Female suicide bombers kill scores in Borno IDP camp

It was also reported that a rescue worker confirmed that the attackers wreaked havoc in Dalori IDP camp and Dalori quarter at about 8:15pm.

Female suicide bombers have wrecked havoc on an Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camp in Maiduguri, killing scores of people.

Daily Trust reports that the incidents occurred at Dalori quarters general area in Maiduguri on Wednesday night, January 31, 2018.

Amina, 16, who refused to carry out a suicide bombing for Boko Haram, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Sept. 21, 2017. Suicide bombings carried out by children have become grimly familiar in Nigeria. The girls are kidnapped, strapped with explosives, sent into crowds. Some find a way out. "They told me to be sure I was ready for heaven," Amina said.

 

"One inside the camp while the other outside at Dalori quarters," rescue worker said

"Two female suicide bombers killed two and injured many in Dalori 1 IDP Camp, outskirts of Maiduguri,"  Rapid Emergency officer said.

In November 2017, five children were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated an explosive device on the Cameroon/Nigeria border.

According to reports, the incident happened as children played at night in the Cameroonian village of Zamga; which lies a mile from the Nigerian border.

