Fayemi says Fayose's probe panel is a kangaroo one

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the panel of inquiry inaugurated by Governor Ayo Fayose's probe panel as a kangaroo one.

Fayemi said the panel, which was set up by the incumbent governor to probe his administration is a kangaroo one which sole aim to attempt to smear his reputation and render him unpopular by the PDP-led government.

He said: “Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains.

“They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I.

” I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he ran the state aground.”

The ex-govenor of Ekiti state made this known while addressing newsmen at his Isan-Ekiti country home shortly after hosting APC leaders from across the state.

The Probe Panel

A Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up by Ekiti State Government to look into the financial transactions of the state under the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi some months back.

On Monday, December 11, 2017, the probe panel concluded its proceedings, promising to submit its report soon.