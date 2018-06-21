Pulse.ng logo
Fasola announces Jalingo-Wukari bridge collapse

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing has announced the collapse of a bridge linking Jalingo and Wukari at Maraban Gassol in Taraba State.

Fashola, in statement signed by Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, the Director of Information in the ministry in Abuja said the incident occurred after downpour on Wednesday evening.

The minister therefore, urged motorists to use alternate route through Jalingo – Garba Cheda – Bali – Takum – Katsina Ala adding that palliative work would commence on Thursday.

He said the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi had deployed Road Marshals to the scene of the incident to ease the diversion of traffic on the route.

Fashola said motorists and the general public would be informed of further developments on the route as the palliative work progresses.

