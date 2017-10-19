Home > News > Local >

Fashola backs Buhari to get more foreign loans

Fashola Minister backs Buhari to get more foreign loans

Fashola said the increase in allocation for capital projects from 15 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2017 requires loans to finance the projects.

  • Published:
Babatunde Fashola, Minister for Power, Works and Housing play

Babatunde Fashola, Minister for Power, Works and Housing

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has thrown his support for external borrowing by the Federal Government to finance capital projects in the country.

The Minister stated this while delivering an address at the 2 Annual Nigerian Mining Week on Thursday in Abuja, according to a statement by Mr Olusegun Ogunkayode, a Principal Information Officer in the ministry.

Fashola said the increase in allocation for capital projects from 15 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2017 requires loans to finance the projects.

He said the idea was to facilitate the development of critical infrastructure in fulfillment of the Federal Government campaign promises.

The minister commended stakeholders in the mining sector for the amazing milestones recorded, saying that very little could be achieved in the power industry without inputs from the sector.

“As we roll out transmission stations, we install transformers, the steel casing and copper winding inside it stem from the operations of the mining industry,” minister said.

The statement also quoted the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi as commending the organisers of the Nigerian Mining Week.

He said the event would provide a networking platform and learning turf for existing businesses in the sector.

Fayemi said that a recent World Risk Report published by the Mining Journal indicated that Nigeria had made remarkable improvements in both hard and perceived risk factors.

“The Nigerian mining jurisdiction is now considered to have a better investment risk profile than Russia, China, India and several other leading jurisdictions,”  Fayemi said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
3 Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'bullet

Related Articles

Fashola Senate tells Buhari to appoint a 'substantive' Minister of Power
Hadiza Usman NPA boss insists no going back on termination of Atiku's Intels contract
Senate Lawmakers vote in favour of removal of speed bumps on federal roads
Buhari 10 things we learnt from independence day address
Fashola New regulation to boost electricity meters supplies begins next month – Minister says
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, September 26, 2017]
Babatunde Fashola Experts to engage minister at LCCI power sector dialogue
In Bassa Lalong urges FG to complete Electricity laboratory
Fashola Minister says FG not against states developing power projects
Fashola FG pledges better funding of road projects nationwide – Minister

Local

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki
Dasuki Jonathan's Security Adviser spent N1.4b for national prayer
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila Rep member takes day off to teach SS3 students in Surulere
Attahiru Bafarawa
Dasuki Ex-Governor fails to convince court from prosecution in arms deal fraud
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
In Abia Governor Ikpeazu suspends curfew in Aba