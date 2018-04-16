Home > News > Local >

Enugu disburses N855 million for community development

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Enugu disburses N855 million for community development

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had during the launch of the project on Feb. 28 disbursed an initial N590 million to 118 communities.

  • Published:
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi play

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

(Enugu State Website)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Enugu State Government on Monday disbursed N855 million to 171 autonomous communities in the state as part of its one community, one project initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had during the launch of the project on Feb. 28 disbursed an initial N590 million to 118 communities.

In an address, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the initiative was to engender participatory democracy in the 450 autonomous communities.

Ugwuanyi said that the initiative became necessary to take even development to all corners of the state.

He said that the disbursement was done in batches, adding that certain criteria needed to be met before a community was deemed qualified to benefit.

The governor said that each of the communities would get N10 million at the longrun adding that the N5 million was the first tranche of the disbursement.

Ugwuanyi said that communities were given the freedom to choose projects of interest in accordance with local needs.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Emeka Okeke, said that the gesture was to enable communities drive their infrastructural development.

Okeke described the initiative as laudable adding that it showed the concern government had for residents of the state.

Also, the Accountant-General of the State, Mr Paschal Okolie, said that the state government had in 2017 set aside N2.25 billion for the initiative.

Okolie said that the hallmark of the current administration in the state was accountability, productivity and transparency adding that communities that met up with the conditions would certainly benefit.

He said that the traditional ruler and the town union president generals of each of the communities would be given the money.

The accountant-general appealed to the traditional rulers and the town union president general present to ensure good use of the money.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls 4 years after, Boko Haram contact finally narrates how...bullet
2 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
3 Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko...bullet

Related Articles

NNPC Maikanti Baru laments incessant acts of vandalism on Aba-Enugu products pipeline
Strategy Nigeria's state oil firm laments incessant acts of vandalism on Aba-Enugu products pipeline
NACCIMA Trade Fair: lauds FG for supporting initiatives to promote standards
In Enugu Nigerian Army disburses N19m to 95 widows of fallen heroes
VAIDS Tax regularisation scheme takes sensitisation campaign to Enugu
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Enugu State Governor empowers widows of fallen heroes
In Enugu State government increases NYSC members’ allowance
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano wants killer herdsmen exposed
Alex Ekwueme South-East Governors honour former Vice President
Mohammed Danmallam Enugu will continue to remain safest state in Nigeria

Local

Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
In Edo Governor Obaseki swears in 2 new judges
Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap German engineer in Kano
In Kano Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap German engineer
Police and Shiites clash at Maitama, Abuja
El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abuja
How to best protect yourself against LASSA fever
Lassa Fever One dead, 81 quarantined in Adamawa outbreak