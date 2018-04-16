Enugu disburses N855 million for community development

news

Enugu State Government on Monday disbursed N855 million to 171 autonomous communities in the state as part of its one community, one project initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had during the launch of the project on Feb. 28 disbursed an initial N590 million to 118 communities.

In an address, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the initiative was to engender participatory democracy in the 450 autonomous communities.

Ugwuanyi said that the initiative became necessary to take even development to all corners of the state.

He said that the disbursement was done in batches, adding that certain criteria needed to be met before a community was deemed qualified to benefit.

The governor said that each of the communities would get N10 million at the longrun adding that the N5 million was the first tranche of the disbursement.

Ugwuanyi said that communities were given the freedom to choose projects of interest in accordance with local needs.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Emeka Okeke, said that the gesture was to enable communities drive their infrastructural development.

Okeke described the initiative as laudable adding that it showed the concern government had for residents of the state.

Also, the Accountant-General of the State, Mr Paschal Okolie, said that the state government had in 2017 set aside N2.25 billion for the initiative.

Okolie said that the hallmark of the current administration in the state was accountability, productivity and transparency adding that communities that met up with the conditions would certainly benefit.

He said that the traditional ruler and the town union president generals of each of the communities would be given the money.

The accountant-general appealed to the traditional rulers and the town union president general present to ensure good use of the money.