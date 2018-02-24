Home > News > Local >

El-Rufai sues Senator Shehu Sani over alleged defamation

El-Rufai Governor slams N2B lawsuit on Shehu Sani for calling him a 'drunk'

El-Rufai is claiming N500million damages on each of four action suits filed against Senator Shehu Sani.

Governor sues Shehu Sani for calling him a 'drunk' play

Malam Nasir El-rufai has slammed a N500m lawsuit on Senator Shehu Sani.

(Punch)
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has slammed a N500million lawsuit on Senator Shehu Sani for calling him a drunk and loose cannon.

Daily Trust reports that AbdulHakeem Mustapha, the counsel to El-Rufai, made this known to journalists on Friday, February 23, 2018.

The governor's case was filed at the State High Court in Kaduna.

El-Rufai is claiming N500million damages on each of four action suits from the Senator representing Kaduna central zone.

Senator Shehu Sani play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )

 

The governor said he was seeking compensation for the injury he suffered as a result of what he called “malicious statements” made by Senator Sani through the mass media to “humiliate him” and defame his character by  calling him a “drunk”,  “loose cannon”  and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ: El-Rufai behaves like Hitler, Stalin and Nebuchadnezzar - Shehu Sani

The governor is also seeking a declaration that the remarks made against him  by Senator Sani are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

Shehu Sanni Attacks Gov El-Rufai

Senator Shehu Sani had accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of exhibiting same qualities as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Nebuchadnezzar.

Senator Sani stated this on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, while reacting to the demolition of the factional All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Kaduna state.

The APC faction had suspended Governor El-Rufai for six months.

The lawmaker accused El-Rufai of tyranny adding that the governor claimed his actions were backed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

