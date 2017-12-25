Home > News > Local >

Innocent Chukwuma EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company

Innocent Chukwuma was arrested by the EFCC at his residence in Enugu on Tuesday morning, December 18, 2017 after resistance from some alleged thugs.

EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company play

Chairman of Innoson Motors, Dr Innocent Chukwuma

(Premium Times)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly filed fraud charges against Innoson Motors and its chairman, Innocent Chukwuma.

In a report by Premium Times, the four-count charge dated November 30, 2017 and filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division, has Innocent’s brother, Charles Chukwuma as the third defendant in the suit.

The Arrest

Innoson motors boss, Innocent Chukwuma was arrested by the EFCC at his residence in Enugu on Tuesday morning, December 18, 2017 after resistance from some alleged thugs.

He was transported to Lagos where he was grilled by the EFCC operatives before he was granted bail on Wednesday night, December 19, 2017.

His arrest follows allegations that he forged some documents in a transaction involving his bankers, GTBank.

Senate criticises EFCC for arresting Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma play

Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma

(Daily Mail)

 

Battle with GTBank

The auto businessman has been locked in a long drawn legal battle with GTBank over alleged arbitrary deductions in his bank account.

The bank had accused Chukwuma of forging shipping documents to obtain under financial gratification for himself and his company.

The four-count included attempt to obtain under false pretense, obtaining under false pretense, theft and forgery of shipping and financial documents.

All the alleged offences contravene several extant criminal statutes in Lagos State and are punishable there, court filing shows.

ALSO READ: EFCC says Innoson boss, Chukwuma, hired thugs to attack them

The EFCC charges bordered entirely on the allegations raised by the bank.

It is not immediately clear if a judge has been assigned to hear the case or when proceedings would commence.

Chukwuma's response

Chukwuma had dismissed the charges leveled against him saying the EFCC lacks professionalism and legal intricacies.

In a response to the development, Cornel Osigwe, a spokesperson for Innoson Group, said the EFCC has become so incompetent that it now abuses court processes at will.

This is clearly an abuse of court process, it seems like the EFCC does not have intelligent officers anymore.

“During the investigation, he was invited and he honoured the invitation. After the investigation EFCC filed a charge against him at Lagos State High Court. The charge was subsequently struck out.

“However Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd. appealed against the order striking out the case on the basis that it ought to be dismissal in its entirety so that it will never be filed again.

“The appeal number is CA/l/1330CM/2017 and is, till date, still pending at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

“Since then, EFCC never invited him,” Mr. Osigwe said.

GTBank. play

GTBank.

(P.M Express)

 

GTBank response

In corporate governance standards, an ethical institution does not comment about a matter that is already before the court,” said Meksley Nwagboh, GTBank head of corporate communications.

