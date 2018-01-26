Home > News > Local >

EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and Babachir arrest

Acting spokesman of the commission, Samin Amaddin, noted that the events merely happened as a result of coincidence.

Obasanjo visits Buhari at the Villa in 2016

(Presidency)
The  EFCC has denied claims that the invitation and eventual arrest of the ex-SFG, Babachir Lawal, is as a result of  ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

EFCC's dismissal of the connection between the SFG and OBJ

Amaddin had dismissed the claims maintaining that Lawal was invited by the commission long before Obasanjo issued his statement.

ALSO READ: Your letter to Buhari is a distraction, Lai Mohammed tells Obasanjo

In his words: “When we are doing investigation, we don’t have a fixed time. Those speculating should have realised that several contractors are involved in this matter, and they were all invited, even banks.

EFCC freezes Babachir Lawal's bank accounts play

Babachir Lawal has gone from controlling things at Aso Rock to keeping a date with EFCC

(SaharaReporters)

“We have been working on this case since May 2017, so it is not a thing that just cropped up.

“We are neither a political party nor politicians. We don’t have any relationship with what they are talking about. We are just doing our work.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo attacks Buhari, asks him to step down in 2019

“If the detention coincides with the letter, that is a different thing. Why are those talking not linking other people we have been inviting with Obasanjo’s letter?’’

EFCC's power to detain Babachir for more than 48hours

On the detention of Babachir Lawal for more than 48, Amaddin said “We are aware of the law, and the legal team must have taken care of that."

However, Amaddin said Lawal was still in detention as of Friday morning, January 26, 2018 and that he was assisting the commission in its investigation.

Buhari sacked Lawal after allegations of fraudulent activities as SFG

President Buhari had sacked Lawal on October 30, 2017 following his indictment by a presidential panel that probed misuse of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons in the North East.

The former SGF is accused of using his company Rholavision Engineering Ltd to corner a N200m contract for the clearing of evasive plant species in Yobe.

